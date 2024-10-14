PHOTOS: Suspects vandalized Clark Field in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The group of seven individuals who were caught on camera damaging and stealing property at Clark Field in West Springfield have not yet been identified.

The department shared photos of several people in the group who were at Clark Field on Saturday, September 21st at around 9:45 p.m. and returned and returned a second time on Sunday, September 29th at approximately the same time. The crime involved thousands of dollars worth of damage including breaking into the ticket and concession building.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News on Friday that they are still working on the positive identification of the suspects.























If you have any information or can identify these individuals, contact the West Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 or High School Resource Officer Seidell at 413-263-3400 extension 6402. Reports can be made anonymously.

