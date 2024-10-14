Southwick Police searching for robbery suspect

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend.

The robbery incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect was last seen in a blue-colored Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen out of Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department or through their Anonymous Tip Line at 413-569-5348 Ext. 250.

