    Southwick Police searching for robbery suspect

    By Ted Zwinski,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYovz_0w61e3I400

    SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend.

    Southwick collecting donations for hurricane survivors in Florida

    The robbery incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect was last seen in a blue-colored Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen out of Springfield Saturday afternoon.

    Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department or through their Anonymous Tip Line at 413-569-5348 Ext. 250.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

