Crews put out bedroom fire on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Main Street in Springfield Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews were sent to 2894 Main Street at 4:39 p.m. for a reported building fire. When crews arrived, there was a fire in the second-floor bedroom.

The fire has been put out and there were no reported injuries. No residents were left without a home, and the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended smoking material.

