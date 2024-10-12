Open in App
    • WWLP

    Crews put out bedroom fire on Main Street in Springfield

    By Emma McCorkindale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TWl2_0w4DOYhl00

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Main Street in Springfield Friday evening.

    Springfield’s C.R.E.W. Gala raises funds for scholarships

    According to the Springfield Fire Department, fire crews were sent to 2894 Main Street at 4:39 p.m. for a reported building fire. When crews arrived, there was a fire in the second-floor bedroom.

    The fire has been put out and there were no reported injuries. No residents were left without a home, and the cause of the fire was determined to be unattended smoking material.

    Local News Headlines

    Hampden County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues elderly Holyoke woman after wandering from home

    Pittsfield woman wins $1 million lottery prize

    8th annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns Saturday

    Police searching for suspects involved in wallet theft in Enfield

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    Norm
    2d ago
    probably had sex lit up a smoke
