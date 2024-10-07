West Springfield movie theater adds motion seats

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to experience a movie as if you were there, Cinemark theaters now offer motion seats.

These seats, called D-Box , have now launched in Massachusetts and are only installed at select Cinemark locations. They move your body in synchronized movements and vibrations and can be personalized on the intensity.

D-Box seating availability is limited and averages $8 more per movie ticket. The West Springfield theater has the new ultimate moviegoing experience featuring D-Box seats for the movies Joker: Folie à Deux, and The Wild Robot.

Local News Headlines

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.