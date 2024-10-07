Open in App
    West Springfield movie theater adds motion seats

    By Ashley Shook,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikzyp_0vxdpeFP00

    WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to experience a movie as if you were there, Cinemark theaters now offer motion seats.

    These seats, called D-Box , have now launched in Massachusetts and are only installed at select Cinemark locations. They move your body in synchronized movements and vibrations and can be personalized on the intensity.

    How to celebrate National Popcorn Poppin’ Month

    D-Box seating availability is limited and averages $8 more per movie ticket. The West Springfield theater has the new ultimate moviegoing experience featuring D-Box seats for the movies Joker: Folie à Deux, and The Wild Robot.

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    mike1
    1d ago
    Few years late
