    Massachusetts man allegedly used Snapchat to meet, sexual assault 12-year-old girls

    By Sarah Doiron,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGj9u_0vt34Rs700

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two men accused of sexually assaulting two 12-year-old girls in North Kingstown over the weekend.

    Officers rushed to a parking lot off Marine Road early Saturday morning after a young girl called and claimed she and her friend were assaulted near the bike path. Investigators believe the girls were at a home in Coventry when one of the men contacted them via a public Snapchat account.

    Through the Snapchat account, police said the men arranged to pick the girls up at a nearby park and drive them to North Kingstown. Police said the victims told officers the two men sexually assaulted them both inside the vehicle and outside in the parking lot.

    The suspects abandoned the car and left the girls alone in the parking lot after the reported assaults. The girls indicated that the men had set up a tent at a nearby beach, according to police.

    Both suspects were eventually found at the beach, along with a 12-year-old boy who appeared intoxicated. Detectives learned the men had supplied the boy, who was known to both of them, with marijuana and alcohol.

    The men, identified by police as 19-year-olds Dustin Buckley of Enfield, Connecticut, and Austin Sumner of Turners Falls, Massachusetts were taken into custody and are facing numerous charges, including several counts of first-degree child molestation sexual assault. Both are being held without bail.

