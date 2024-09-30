More semiconductor funding coming to New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, September 30, the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES) announced receiving $4.7 million. This latest round of funding helps boost the state’s employability in a predicted semiconductor boom in the tech industry.

Industry experts foretell that semiconductor production will soon grow to support over a quarter of a million new jobs in the U.S. The money for NY CREATES will help establish the Education Alliance for Semiconductor Experiential Learning (EASEL) program, training new workers to fill those new jobs.

“I consider myself lucky to represent a region that is such a strong leader in the semiconductor industry, from manufacturing facilities and research and development programs to our cutting-edge educational institutions,” said Congressmemember Paul Tonko. “I’ve been immensely proud to lead efforts in the House on CHIPS & Science Act funding and bolstering our semiconductor ecosystem because I know how important this issue is—not only for our national security and economic competitiveness but also for creating good paying jobs here at home.”

According to the announcement from NY CREATES, EASEL will train as many as 660 college students and teachers, providing over 43,000 hours of learning during the next four years. Initially, it aims to give them necessary hands-on experience at the NanoTech Complex in Albany , along with four main community colleges. Two are in-state—LaGuardia Community College in Queens and Onondaga Community College in Syracuse—and two are out-of-state—Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin and Columbus State Community College in Ohio.

September already saw more money for training in the semiconductor industry announced in New York. After all, “We have the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility being built in America,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said when announcing her Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative on September 23. “Fifty thousand new jobs are coming to Upstate New York.”

On Wednesday, September 25, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) announced that the Advanced Technology Framework would spread to other states. The career curriculum for high school students launched in New York this fall after input from the teacher’s union New York State United Teachers (NYSUT).

The Wednesday announcement from AFT detailed $1.72 in grant funding to expand the program from New York to Michigan and Minnesota. In New York, the Fall 2024 pilot program already rolled out at Baldwinsville Central School District, Chittenango School District, East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District, Liverpool Central School District, Brooklyn STEAM Center, Thomas Edison High School, Niagara Falls City School District, North Syracuse Central School District, Syracuse City School District, Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES, and Watertown School District.

That original rollout—announced in December 2023—cost about $4 million, split between the state and the semiconductor manufacturer Micron. Between all three states, they project that 1,440 total students will train for these high-tech microchip industry jobs .

And on September 20, Hochul announced another new program—One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP)—to build four workforce development centers upstate for $200 million. These centers will be the training grounds for even more New Yorkers seeking semiconductor manufacturing jobs .

ON-RAMP’s flagship center will be in Syracuse. The state is holding a competition to select the locations for the three others. Up to $300,000 in planning funds, $20 million for capital, and $20 million for operating expenses would be available per center, requiring at least a 10%—and up to 20%—in matching funds. Funding would at least partially cover a business plan planning grant, curriculum development, and renovations or construction for those three selected sites.

Municipalities, consortiums, or chambers of commerce can apply online with the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) by December 2. The state wants no more than one center in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, or Southern Tier. The application requires evidence of coalition building and financial management experience, a draft budget, letters of support, and an overview of the training or services that would be available.

All those centers would aim to be self-sustaining by 2030. They’ll provide practical training, instruct workers on adapting to an evolving job market, and connect them to long-term careers. Register online for a webinar on October 10 about ON-RAMP.

Below video: One year since the Federal CHIPS and Science Act passed

According to Hochul’s office, the New York semiconductor industry already boasts 150 companies and more than 34,000 workers. They said companies have announced over $112 billion in planned investments statewide since 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.