Old Sturbridge Village opens ‘Phantoms by Firelight’ Halloween event on October 4

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Old Sturbridge Village is set to launch its annual Halloween event, Phantoms by Firelight , starting on October 4 and running through October 27.

The event, which will take place on weekends, offers twelve nights of spellbinding performances and new attractions, transforming the historic village into a Halloween destination filled with thrills and eerie experiences.

The event will feature a variety of live performances, including hand balancing, fire breathing, aerial acrobatics, and Cyr wheel acts. A labyrinth through the dark countryside and eerie carnival games have been added to this year’s lineup, along with haunting tales of historical tragedies. Returning crowd favorites include ghost stories around the bonfire and “Clues and Candy,” where children can search for clues and enjoy treats as they explore the village.

For those intrigued by the history of Halloween, the event will also showcase coffin-making demonstrations and reenactments of early American mourning rituals, including an authentic 1830s wake. The seasonal food and drink menu will add to the immersive atmosphere, offering guests a chance to enjoy themed refreshments.

“‘Phantoms by Firelight’ is an unforgettable Halloween experience, allowing guests to explore the Village at their own pace by the flickering glow of firelight,” said Rhys Simmons, Director of Interpretation at Old Sturbridge Village. “We’ve crafted an immersive experience that weaves together mesmerizing performances and historical tales that bring the spirit of Halloween to life. We invite families and friends to join us this October for an experience like no other.”

The event is presented in partnership with ClockJack Productions and American Circus Theatre, featuring Cyrkus Vampyr , a performance group that will highlight acclaimed artists such as viral sensation Ashlee Montague from America’s Got Talent , along with Richard Hanke, Joel Herzfeld, and more.

“A mysterious troupe of gravity-defying performers returns to Old Sturbridge Village this October, setting up their death-defying acts in the most unexpected of places as the sun goes down,” said P. J. Griffith, director of Cyrkus Vampyr.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on event nights. Visit their website for tickets and more information.

