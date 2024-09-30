Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWLP

    World War II veteran honored posthumously with Congressional Gold Medal

    By Nicole Buddie,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvDtL_0vokx8Yo00

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident and World War II Marine veteran was honored on Saturday, receiving the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously.

    Local, state and Springfield City Officials recognized Corporal Joseph Anthony Budd with the oldest and highest civilian award one can receive in this country, a Congressional Gold Medal.

    South Hadley American Legion honors POW/MIA service members

    Corporal Budd is a former Springfield resident and World War II Marine veteran who served in the 1930s and 1940s during the segregated Marine Corps. Corporal Budd paved the way for future African-American leaders.

    After serving the country for nearly 20 years he became the first Black officer to rise to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain in 1976.

    His son, Wayne Budd reflects on the impact his dad had not only on his family, but the community as well, “A very tough guy, but very fair person. He would love to see people do well in life and his police work he tried to make that happen.”

    The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor one can receive as a civilian in the United States alongside the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mayor Sarno, State Representative Bud Williams, Congressman Richard Neil, and former Chief Justice Roderick Ireland were all at Saturday’s ceremony honoring Corporal Budd’s legacy.

    Corporal Budd will continue to be remembered for his contributions for a long time. Just a few years ago, the Springfield Police Department named their future headquarters after him, and today his name is displayed on the Springfield Police Department’s assessment center.

    Local News Headlines

    Springfield man accused of sexual assault in hot tub

    Montague’s 5th Street bridge closed Tuesday for repairs

    How you can protect yourself in the event of a weather disaster

    Ricky Duran of “The Voice” to headline 2024 Pet Rock Festival in Lancaster

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pittsfield police tracked suspicious vehicle reportedly following child to school
    WWLP1 day ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WWLP1 day ago
    Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Stockbridge
    WWLP2 days ago
    What’s next now that the hearings into the Titan implosion are over?
    WWLP2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    McDonald’s is bringing back its famous ‘Boo Buckets,’ with a new color
    WWLP23 hours ago
    Suspected drug house in Pittsfield searched, three charged with trafficking
    WWLP3 hours ago
    Police break up car meet at Riverfront Park in Springfield, one arrested
    WWLP2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Administrators of West Springfield elementary school sleep on roof
    WWLP2 days ago
    The top 10 taco spots in western Massachusetts
    WWLP1 day ago
    Salt Life is closing all stores across 10 states: See the full list of locations
    WWLP2 days ago
    Gunshot victim found in Springfield’s North End neighborhood
    WWLP2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    WWLP1 day ago
    Overnight striping operations on Damon Road in Northampton
    WWLP1 day ago
    How you can protect yourself in the event of a weather disaster
    WWLP1 day ago
    Parole board’s work in spotlight following sentencing ruling
    WWLP7 hours ago
    Cedar Street in Sturbridge closed due to water main break
    WWLP1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Murders, mayhem and officer’s gunfire lead to charges at Brooklyn jail where ‘Diddy’ is held
    WWLP1 day ago
    School board to pay $575K to teacher fired for not using transgender student’s pronouns
    WWLP21 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Dockworkers from Maine to Texas go on strike after contract disputes
    WWLP1 day ago
    Opioid epidemic still rising, 187 lives lost daily
    WWLP1 day ago
    Montague’s 5th Street bridge closed Tuesday for repairs
    WWLP1 day ago
    No arrests made after deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
    WWLP8 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Florida woman pleads guilty in Mass. housing fraud case
    WWLP1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy