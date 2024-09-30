World War II veteran honored posthumously with Congressional Gold Medal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident and World War II Marine veteran was honored on Saturday, receiving the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously.

Local, state and Springfield City Officials recognized Corporal Joseph Anthony Budd with the oldest and highest civilian award one can receive in this country, a Congressional Gold Medal.

Corporal Budd is a former Springfield resident and World War II Marine veteran who served in the 1930s and 1940s during the segregated Marine Corps. Corporal Budd paved the way for future African-American leaders.

After serving the country for nearly 20 years he became the first Black officer to rise to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain in 1976.

His son, Wayne Budd reflects on the impact his dad had not only on his family, but the community as well, “A very tough guy, but very fair person. He would love to see people do well in life and his police work he tried to make that happen.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor one can receive as a civilian in the United States alongside the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mayor Sarno, State Representative Bud Williams, Congressman Richard Neil, and former Chief Justice Roderick Ireland were all at Saturday’s ceremony honoring Corporal Budd’s legacy.

Corporal Budd will continue to be remembered for his contributions for a long time. Just a few years ago, the Springfield Police Department named their future headquarters after him, and today his name is displayed on the Springfield Police Department’s assessment center.

