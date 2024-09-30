QueerCore Fest held in Easthampton to support LGBTQ community

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered in Easthampton to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

‘Yet Another Pop-Up Market’ and a concert was held to benefit the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. More than 130 tickets were sold for Saturday’s concert.

Concert-goers came in from all over western Massachusetts to listen to local bands and support the Queer community. Proceeds made from the event will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The Relief Fund is a U.S.-based non-political humanitarian organization.

“They bring medical supplies and support to Palestine, and the surrounding area,” expressed QueerCore Collaborative Organizer, Ben Delozier.

The concert went on until 9:00 p.m. A total of seven bands took the stage on Saturday night. The market was free to check out, while tickets were needed for the concert.

