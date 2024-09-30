South Hadley American Legion honors POW/MIA service members

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School honored those who have, and are currently serving in their annual Military Appreciation Night.

The South Hadley American Legion Post 260 helped bring the Chair of Honor to the town’s high school, now in the stands for those who were unable to fill the seat because of sacrifice.

“The motto of the POW-MIA movement is you are not forgotten, and this is proof that we have not forgotten tonight,” said Brian Willette, Post Commander, South Hadley American Legion.

A chair of honor, now in the stands at South Hadley High School’s stadium honoring those who were last known as a Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.

“There are 81,000 Americans that remain missing in action since World War II, 2,800 from Massachusetts, but eight from South Hadley, tonight we’re honoring our own eight,” said Willette.

The Chair of Honor is a symbol to remember those who served, unable to fill the seat because of their sacrifice. Prisoner of War and Missing in Action chairs are found nationwide, reminding communities of the history, so that it may never be forgotten.

“It’s super important for young people today to recognize that service is a tradition that is in their community,” said Rear Admiral Jennifer S. Couture of the United States Navy.

Friday’s Military Appreciation Night at South Hadley High School brought out the women’s soccer team, members holding portraits of the eight service members from South Hadley who have not returned home since World War II, and the football team, proudly holding red, white, and blue.

Three of the service members recognized were graduates from South Hadley High School, class of 1929,1933, and 1939, connecting with current students and generations to come.

“It’s not only our loyalty to those who have served our country but also our community,” said Couture.

Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Agency is committed to providing the accounting of each family member’s loss until they return home.

