United Cajun Navy

Eight of the people on board the Mississippi River paddle-wheeler that sunk after a tanker hit it on Friday remain in the hospital on Saturday. Two of them, city officials say, are in serious condition.

According to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, who provided an update about the crash during a Saturday press conference, the other 24 passengers who were hospitalized following the crash have been discharged. Another 50 to 60 passengers are staying at the Hilton Riverside Hotel, while crew members are housed at other hotels. Moreno said city officials continue to work to replace the passengers' belongings, including medication and passports and other identification.

The tanker that allided with the riverboat has been hauled away and is now at the Perry Street Wharf. The river cruiser remains at the scene of the crash. United States Coast Guard officials say removing the boat could take weeks because the boat is holding 16,000 gallons of fuel that, if crews aren't careful, could leak into the river. Recovery teams will remove as much of that fuel as possible before removal work can begin. Coast Guard officials add that engineers will analyze the boat before that it's removed.