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LSU and Texas meet Saturday night in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1953, and there will be plenty on the line in Death Valley.

For the 6-3 Fighting Tigers, another loss would officially end their College Football Playoff hopes. Texas enters the matchup at 7-2, with four wins over Top 25 opponents, including Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Longhorns also picked up an impressive road win over Missouri last week.

But Texas has its own résumé concerns, with losses to Florida and Oklahoma. Another defeat would put the 7-2 Longhorns squarely on the playoff bubble.

It's the first meeting between these programs since 2019. Here are five things to watch when LSU and Texas square off Saturday night.

1. Red-zone execution

What happened inside the red zone played a major role in LSU's 31-13 loss to Alabama last week. The Tigers were just 2-of-4 on red-zone opportunities, while the Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on all three of their trips.

LSU ranks sixth nationally in total offense, averaging 504 yards per game. But moving the football hasn't been the problem. Finishing drives has.

During his Thursday night radio show, Lane Kiffin pointed out that LSU has had 10 drives in SEC play reach the opponent's 10-yard line without producing a touchdown. On five of those possessions, the Tigers came away with no points at all.

That's a troubling trend for an offense capable of moving the ball against just about anybody.

LSU ranks 68th nationally in red-zone scoring. Against a Texas team fighting for its playoff life, the Tigers cannot afford to leave points on the field again.

2. What kind of performance will Texas get from Arch Manning?

Texas has won three straight games, and quarterback Arch Manning has been particularly effective over the last two weeks.

In victories over Mississippi State and Missouri, Manning completed a high percentage of his passes while throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Manning downplayed any special connection to LSU this week, saying his only ties to the program are attending a few games at Tiger Stadium. But there's no question this is a home-state game for the Texas quarterback, and playing in front of a hostile Death Valley crowd will be another test.

Manning also has a productive running game to lean on.

Raleek Brown, a former teammate of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt at Arizona State, has emerged as Texas' primary running back with Hollywood Smothers out for the season. Brown rushed for 1,141 yards last season at Arizona State. He had 85 yards and a touchdown against Missouri last week and exploded for 157 yards against Ole Miss on October 24.

The Longhorns are also getting a major receiving weapon back. Cam Coleman, who leads Texas with seven touchdown catches and averages nearly 18 yards per reception, returns after missing time with a shoulder injury.

If Manning continues playing at a high level and Texas gets its running game going, LSU's defense could be in for a long night.

3. Can Texas put pressure on Sam Leavitt?

Usually, when previewing an LSU game, the conversation centers on the Tigers' ability to pressure the opposing quarterback. This week, Texas brings a formidable pass rush of its own.

LSU ranks third nationally with 36 sacks. Texas isn't far behind with 27.

More than a third of the Longhorns' sacks have come from one player. Defensive end Colin Simmons has 10.5 sacks, tied for the third-most in the country.

That's a major concern for an LSU offense that has struggled to establish its running game.

The Tigers averaged 248 rushing yards per game through their first five contests. Over the last four games, that average has dropped to just 106 yards. LSU managed only 61 rushing yards against Alabama.

Getting the ground game going would take some pressure off Leavitt and make the Tigers less predictable offensively.

Turnovers could also become a factor. Neither defense has been particularly effective at creating takeaways. LSU has forced just nine turnovers, while Texas has 10.

Perhaps that changes Saturday night. In a game with this much at stake, one unexpected turnover could make all the difference.

4. The possible return of Whit Weeks

One of the biggest storylines for LSU is the potential return of linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks is listed as questionable as he works his way back from a broken fibula suffered nearly two months ago in the victory over Texas A&M.

This is LSU's home finale, and there is a possibility this could be Weeks' final season in Baton Rouge. If he's healthy enough to play, his return would provide an emotional lift for a defense that has missed its leader.

The bigger question is how much he can contribute after such a lengthy absence.

Even if Weeks isn't able to play his usual number of snaps, having him back on the field could provide a boost to the Tigers against a talented Texas offense.

5. Special teams

LSU's special teams have been a problem at several critical moments this season, and last week's loss to Alabama was another example.

A big punt return by Ryan-Coleman Williams in the fourth quarter helped Alabama extend its lead. Later, Tre Wilson muffed a punt, effectively ending LSU's comeback hopes.

Special teams also played a role in the Tigers' one-point overtime loss to Kentucky, when LSU surrendered a punt return for a touchdown.

The punting game hasn't been much better. LSU ranks last in the SEC in punting average, with Grant Chadwick averaging fewer than 40 yards per punt.

Against a Texas team with playoff aspirations, LSU cannot afford another costly special-teams mistake.

Prediction

I don't have a tremendous amount of confidence in this pick, but LSU's back is against the wall.

The Tigers are desperate, playing at home and facing a Texas team making its second consecutive road trip. LSU has plenty of problems to address, particularly its red-zone offense and running game, but this is the type of game where the atmosphere inside Tiger Stadium could make a difference.

I'll take LSU to pull out a 26-23 victory in a game that features multiple momentum swings.