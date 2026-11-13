National Weather Service

The first cold snap in nine months pushes into Southeast Louisiana overnight Friday and Saturday morning.

How cold will it get?

"It depends on where you are," National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Frye said. "(Because of) a strong gradient across our area courtesy of Lake Pontchartrain, on the Southshore, you're only going to cool off to the mid- and upper 40s. We're going with 45 to 49 there."

The Northshore, however, will see even colder conditions.

"Since we don't have the influence of the lake, we're going to be dropping off to 35 or 40, especially in the Pearl River drainage area," Frye said. "It's going to be the coldest location in our forecast area."

According to Frye, this cold snap won't impact your pets, plants, or pipes, but he says this is a good time to winterize your home, especially with stronger cold snaps expected to push through the area in the coming weeks.

"We're just a couple of weeks away, probably, from our first freeze. Especially on the Northshore, it wouldn't hurt this weekend to start wrapping those pipes."