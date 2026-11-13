STPSO

Now that the coroner says a 24-year-old woman found dead near Pelican Park in the Mandeville area was murdered, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is calling on people to pay attention.

"Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity," Lieutenant Carli Messina stressed in a news release.

She says detectives are working to determine whether there is any ongoing threat to public safety,

A person walking on the park trails Wednesday called cops after spotting a body.

The coroner says Lizeht Rodriguez was the victim of a homicide.

Her body was in the wooded area between Pelican Park and the Northlake Nature Center.

Messina is calling on people with helpful tips to reach out to investigators.

"Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or call 911."