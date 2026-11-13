NWS





Get ready for the coldest weather we've seen this season! New Orleans is about to receive a Canadian visitor.



LSU Health New Orleans Climatologist Barry Keim says a polar vortex is pushing the jet stream far enough that air from the Canadian arctic is headed south.



"This is air from northern Canada that's being transported straight down the Great Plains all the way down to the Gulf Coast, and delivering it right to the door of us here in New Orleans," said Keim.



The National Weather Service is forecasting frost before 8:00am on the Northshore Saturday morning.



"High temperatures are only going to be around 60 or 61," Keim said. "It's going to be a pretty chilly day."

It will be the coldest temperatures in the New Orleans area since March.