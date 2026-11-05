2 women shot, 1 man in custody in St. Tammany domestic violence case

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: One of the victims has died and the suspect has been booked.

"One of the female victims has succumbed to her injuries. The other female remains hospitalized.Kevin Alexis (DOB 3/14/1998) has been arrested for one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder," STPSO releasd.

Original Story:

Two women are being treated for gunshot wounds and a man is in custody, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

"At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, STPSO deputies were dispatched in reference to a domestic incident involving a shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of Robin Street near Slidell," said Lt. Suzanne Carboni with the sheriff's office.

Paramedics took the women to area hospitals.

The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation.



