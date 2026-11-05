Faucheux: No guarantees Louisiana keeps leadership role in House GOP minority

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Now that Democrats have won a majority of both chambers of Congress, Louisiana could find itself on the outside looking in when it comes to leading the Republican Party.

When Democrat officially regain the majority on January 3, the Louisiana delegation will lose the two most powerful posts in the House of Representatives. Pollster Ron Faucheux says the Pelican State could lose more than just the House speakership in January. He says if history is any indication, it could lose a senior member of the delegation shortly after the new term begins.

"Will Mike Johnson stay in the House, or will he resign? It's possible he might not stay in the house," Faucheux said.

According to Faucheux, Johnson may decide to leave Congress altogether shortly after the new session begins and he cedes his post. Faucheux noted that Nancy Pelosi is the only speaker in recent history to stay in Congress and retain a measure of power after her party lost control of the House.

"Usually, once you give up the speakership, oftentimes people get out, and we've seen that happen before," Faucheux said.

Another major question, Faucheux says, surrounds the outgoing majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise. Faucheux says Scalise is not a shoo-in to become minority leader in January, especially with his rival, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, challenging him.

"We had a Speaker of the House and a House Majority Leader. In a few weeks, we might not have either one," Faucheux said.