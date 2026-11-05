New Orleans City Council unanimously passes Moreno's property tax roll-forward

WWL





UPDATE: New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to pass Moreno's partial millage roll-forward plan. The tax hike is expected to generate an extra $22.3 million per year in income for the city's general fund, as per CAO Joe Giarrusso.

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New Orleans property owners will see their taxes going up, as the city council passed a millage roll-forward to alleviate the city's budget problem.



New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno says a lot of the city's budget problems are structural, so one-time patches for recurring shortfalls aren't going to cut it.



"To reduce that $77 million of cuts, one of the ways to prevent that from happening is to require new recurring revenue," the mayor told WWL's Newell Normand. "So they identified several millages to roll forward."



The mayor told WWL's Newell Normand that the roll-forward alone won't bring in all $77 million dollars that she cut in her budget proposal -- just a part of it.



"It's roughly is a little bit over $20 million so that would reduce the amount of cuts," she said.



Moreno said the city is also considering an increase in some permit fees, such as short-term rental fees, to help increase recurring city revenue.



The hearing on millages starts at 10a.m. at New Orleans City Hall.