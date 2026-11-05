Elderly pedestrian killed in crash, Luling driver charge with negligent homicide

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cops say a woman is dead and the driver that ran her over is facing charges in St. Charles Parish.

“Just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 300-block W. Heather Drive in Luling,” Sgt. Jenni Adolph detailed in a news release. “This incident resulted in the death of 79-year-old Abigail Sampey, a Luling resident who was out for an afternoon walk in her neighborhood.”

Police have arrested the driver, 64-year-old Sandra Kinler (pictured).

They charged her with negligent homicide.

Adolph says Kinler drove up behind Sampey and drove right into her, without ever hitting the brakes or trying to swerve.

“Sandra Kinler was driving a black Jeep Wrangler eastbound on West Heather Drive. Ms. Sampey had just left her driveway, walking also eastbound on West Heather and was on the right edge of the road. Video footage shows that the Jeep failed to take any action to avoid striking Ms. Sampey from behind, despite her having adequate time to do so and an unobstructed view.”

The seargent says they are waiting for test results to determine if Kinler was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

“Toxicology samples were collected from Kinler and have been submitted for analysis; the results are still pending. Depending on the results, even more serious charges could be brought. This case is still under active investigation, and anyone with any information should contact Sergeant T.J. Mayville at 985-783-6237.”