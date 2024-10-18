Open in App
    Know LSU's Foe: Arkansas Razorbacks

    By Jeff Palermo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnVP0_0wC6QQ0G00

    Record: 4-2, 2-1 in the SEC

    Arkansas has a blowout victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, ten point victories over UAB and Auburn and a huge win over Tennessee, who was ranked 4th at the time.

    In both losses, the Razorbacks led in the fourth quarter only to lose to Oklahoma State and a four-point defeat to Texas A&M.

    Head Coach: Sam Pittman

    Pittman is in his fifth season and entered the year on the hot seat. The seat cooled after beating fourth ranked Tennessee. A win over LSU and a path forms to be in discussion for a spot in the College Football playoff. A loss to LSU and Pittman could see his seat get warm again. Such is life in the SEC.

    Quarterback Taylen Green

    Green is from Lewisville, Texas and a transfer from Boise State. Green was a two-year starter for the Broncos. In 2022, he was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and last season Green led Boise to a Mountain West Championship.

    He’s six-foot-six, 230 pounds and he can move. Green is Arkansas’ second leading rusher with 326 yards and four touchdowns.

    Green is only completing 57% of his passes, but he’s thrown for 1,502 yards and is averaging 250 passing yards a game. He’s fourth in the SEC in all-purpose yards.

    Green has just five touchdown passes and five interceptions. He’s also fumbled six times, losing one of them.

    Green was injured in the upset win over Tennessee two weeks ago, but he’s not listed on the injury report for the LSU game.

    RB Ja’Quinden Jackson

    Jackson is bad man. Excellent size for a running back at 6-2, 233-pounds. He was Utah’s leading rusher last season and he’s third in the SEC in rushing this year with 566 yards and ten touchdowns.

    DB TJ Metcalf

    Metcalf has really emerged this season as a sophomore. He leads the team with three interceptions, two of them came in the win over Auburn. Metcalf is also second on the team in tackles.

    DL Landon Jackson

    Jackson is Arkansas’ best player on defense and he’s also a former LSU Tiger. He played at LSU in 2021 and this is his third season at Arkansas. Last year he received first-team All-SEC recognition with 6.5 sacks and a career-high 44 tackles. This year Jackson has 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

    Team Stats

    Arkansas is third in the SEC in total offense with 485 yards. But the Razorbacks are in the middle of the pack in the conference in scoring, averaging 33 points a game.

    It’s because they rank last in Red Zone scoring at 76%.

    And Arkansas has a new kicker as starter Kyle Ramsey suffered a serious injury. Matthew Shipley will handle field goal duties. He’s a transfer from Hawaii.

    Arkansas leads the SEC in third-down conversions at 53%. They are outstanding in the run-pass option game, especially in short yardage situations.

