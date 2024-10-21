Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWL

    Escapee receives 5 years after nearly completing juvenile life sentence for shooting, paralyzing man

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    LoSoDoEsIT
    17h ago
    SMH the fact yall really were gonna let him out is disgusting this pos hasn’t and will not learn his lesson keep him in there till he dies trash like that doesn’t need to be on the streets
    Bienboy4
    17h ago
    dumbass maybe he need that extra time time this might have save someone life with him gone them extra 5 years
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Call for wellness check leads NOPD to homicide scene
    WWL-AMFM20 hours ago
    Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound
    WWL-AMFM1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Morning Show TV Anchor Has World Rocked: Fighting Aggressive Cancer, Says ‘Laughter With Friends Is The Best Medicine’
    survivornet.com6 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    “I did the same thing I always do.” 9-year-old boy struggling for his life after his drunk mother caused an accident while speeding and left her son critically injured at the scene; mother arrested
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Restaurant that denied entry to woman over revealing dress wasn't prepared for her reaction
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Unofficial race for New Orleans' next mayor intensifies
    Axios2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The Latest New Orleans Restaurant and Bar Closings to Know, October 2024
    Eater4 days ago
    We left New Orleans for an island in Japan and bought an abandoned house for $7,500: Take a look inside
    CNBC4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New Image of Big Meech After Prison Release Hits Online
    thesource.com2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy