Crime tape

MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ) -- A shooting near Central Michigan University (CMU) in Mount Pleasant left two young people dead and a third injured, authorities said.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the shooting happened on Commons Drive, approximately 1.7 miles east of CMU, on Saturday, November 14 at 4:15 a.m.









Troopers arrived and found two people dead. They have been identified as a 21-year-old Jackson man and an 18-year-old Ludington woman.

Investigators confirmed they were "acquaintances," but the details of their relationship remain unknown. Their names were not released.

An 18-year-old Mount Pleasant man with injuries was hospitalized, treated, and released.

MSP did not specify if any of the people involved attended or had a connection to CMU. They did not release any details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a possible motive.

Campus police told WWJ "everything is fine" on CMU's campus.

"There is no immediate threat to the public," MSP Sixth District said in a statement on X.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and toxicology analysis.

