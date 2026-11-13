(Credit: Darrylin Horne/WWJ)

WESTLAND (WWJ) -- A Westland man is has been charged with premeditated murder after it's alleged he shot and killed his elderly grandmother, and then set their house on fire.

Donavan Shane Laverty, 33, was scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court on Saturday, in connection with the death of 79-year-old Sandra Stanton of Westland.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office, investigators determined that Laverty lived in the home, in the 33800 block of Calumet Court in Westland, with his grandmother.

It's alleged that, at around 10 a.m. on November 11, he fired a handgun multiple times, shooting her in the head.

After the shooting, it's alleged that Laverty poured an accelerant on boxes inside the home before igniting a fire.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene, and Stanton was found inside the burning home. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Laverty was taken into custody by the Westland Police Department at the scene.

He has been charged by the WCPO with one count of Premeditated First-Degree Murder, one count of Second-Degree Arson, one count of Discharge of a Firearm in a Building, and two counts of Felony Firearm.

There is no information about a possible motive at this time. Prosecutors said more complete facts and evidence will be placed on the record in court at Laverty's preliminary examination.