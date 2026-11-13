Credit: WWJ - file

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued nationwide ground stop late Friday afternoon (11/13), in effect at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus and at all airports across the U.S.

A spokesperson for Detroit Metro confirmed that information in a statement to WWJ Newsradio 950, clarifying that the ground stop is affecting departing flights at DTW, but not arriving flights.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

A posted air traffic control advisory read: "All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice." All flights have been accounted for and international flights will be “handled on a case by case basis,” the FAA said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there was a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide.

Federal officials, at a news conference, told reporters that there is no indication or confirmation that this was a cyber attack at this time, and it was currently being handled as a telecommunications issue.

He added that FAA technicians were actively investigating.This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. In that case, the failure forced the FAA to halt all domestic departures nationwide for about 90 minutes to roughly 2 hours while the system was tested and restored. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

With that in mind, U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is Markwayne Mullin said he want the public to know that their loved ones who are traveling are safe. He also said there is no reason to believe that this is "another 9-11", stressing that this is a telecommunications issue; something much different.

People at the airports are being told that there is no estimation at this time as to how long this might last.

David Fischer,, who was waiting to board a flight from New York back to Detroit, said his wife called him to tell him about the ground stop and he confirmed it with the Delta gate agent before coming up with a plan B.



"Nobody else in the airport seemed to know it," Fisher told WWJ's Amanda Forrester. "They did not make a big, broad PA announcement at this point. But I was reminded of this situation back from 9-11 when, actually my dad and a couple of co-workers were in the situation. They immediately went to get a rental car. I elected to get a rental car at this airport. There were two remaining cars that were available to rent, and I'm not driving home tonight."

Flight delays are cancellations are expected as a result of the ground stop, possibly into into the weekend.

Those with flights planned, or who are waiting to pick up travelers from DTW, can check their flight status at this link.

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READ MORE: Flights halted at airports across US due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says