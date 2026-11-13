Mike Campbell/WWJ - FILE

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A Pontiac woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car while crossing the street.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old was pushing a shopping cart containing her belongings near Yale and Baldwin Avenues, shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, when she was hit by a southbound Kia Forte.

The woman was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where the OCSO said she was in "grave condition" as of Friday morning. Her name was not released as officials were still working to locate and notify her family.

The driver was a 25-year-old woman from Holly, heading southbound on Baldwin, officials said

Investigators said the streetlights in the area were out, and distracted driving appears to have contributed to the crash. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors.

The investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is ongoing.

