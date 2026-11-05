Detroit mom charged under Safe Storage Law after son shoots himself

(Credit: Detroit Police)

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit woman is facing a criminal charge under Michigan's Safe Storage Law, after her young child got a hold of her unsecured gun.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at the home of 26-year-old Amoya Black, on Evergreen Road on the city's west side.

According to investigators, Black's 2-year-old son found the gun in a bedroom while the mother was cooking breakfast, picked it up, and shot himself in the stomach.

The mom heard a pop, found her child shot, and called 911.

The boy was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Under Michigan's safe storage law (Public Act 17 of 2023 / MCL 28.429), firearm owners must keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container whenever it is reasonably known that a minor under 18 is, or is likely to be, present.

Black was arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday morning on one count of Firearms – Safe Storage Violations – Premises Under Individual’s Control – Minor Present and Inflicted Serious Impairment of a Body Function Upon Self or Another.

Bond was set at $50,000, and her next court appearance, a Probable Cause Conference, was set for November 12.

The child was reported to be in critical condition on the day of the shooting. There's no update on his condition as this time.

Reminder: Free gun locks are available to city residents at all Detroit Police Department Precincts, with no questions asked. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) provides an interactive MDHHS Gun Lock Distribution Map showing over 150 partner sites statewide where free cable gun locks are available.