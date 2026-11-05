Democrats take full control of Michigan's government — What's on the agenda?

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LANSING (WWJ) -- With victories for Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State-elect Garlin Gilchrist, and Attorney General-elect Eli Savitt, Democrats have retained a trifecta in Michigan's top offices.

Democrats also kept control of the State Senate, and flipped the State House, giving the party a chance to aggressively purse their agenda in the new legislative year.

So, what's on the agenda for the 2027-28 session?

State Senator Sarah Anthony of Lansing (D-District 21), said first on the list: working to drive down prices.



"I think the people of Michigan have said: 'Enough!' Enough of the chaos, enough of, you know, the wild policies that have left us with unaffordable gas and groceries. So, I think you're gonna see an affordability agenda. It's what every single Democrat in this state ran on," Anthony said.

Anthony told WWJ Newsradio 950's Luke Sloan that will include a push to make housing more affordable for Michiganders.

"Too many folks are struggling to pay their mortgage, pay their rent. And property taxes are through the roof," she said. "And so...in order for us to attract and retain talent in the state, we have to address our housing crisis. So, it's gonna require us looking at a number of ways look at local issues, but also more investments."

Another thing Anthony said the public has been asking for that she wants to: more transparency in government.

"It's FOIA, it's passing more transparency laws to try and make sure that the citizens of Michigan know exactly what's going on behind the curtain," Anthony told Sloan. "I think that is a very low bar."

"You know, I come from local government," she added, "where our procedures and rules governed everything we did."

Democrats will hold a 63-47 majority in the state house. They flipped the chamber with an 11-seat gain, the biggest for the party since 1964.



The last time state Democrats controlled both chambers was the 2023-24 session, which was the first time since 1982.