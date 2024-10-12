Open in App
    • WWJ News Radio

    Macomb Mall in Roseville back open after bomb threat investigation, police give "all clear"

    By Wwj Newsroom,

    2 days ago

    ROSEVILLE (WWJ) Macomb Mall in Roseville is back open and fully operational after a bomb threat shut them down Saturday afternoon.

    Mall security personnel confirmed to WWJ a bomb threat shut down the mall—at Gratiot and 14 Mile—on Saturday (10/12), around 4 p.m.

    Tipsters told us the mall was evacuated in its entirety while a heavy police presence remained on scene.

    Police did not find anything of concern and gave an “all clear”, according to mall security.

    Security personnel said the mall reopened partially around 6 p.m. Saturday with some stores still closed. By Sunday morning, all operations had resumed as normal.

    Roseville Police have not released any information.

    Comments / 17
    Beth Lovett
    17h ago
    ya know there seems to Always be something like this happening at this mall?
    Brenda
    1d ago
    when did this happen
