Macomb Mall in Roseville back open after bomb threat investigation, police give "all clear"

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) Macomb Mall in Roseville is back open and fully operational after a bomb threat shut them down Saturday afternoon.

Mall security personnel confirmed to WWJ a bomb threat shut down the mall—at Gratiot and 14 Mile—on Saturday (10/12), around 4 p.m.

Tipsters told us the mall was evacuated in its entirety while a heavy police presence remained on scene.

Police did not find anything of concern and gave an “all clear”, according to mall security.

Security personnel said the mall reopened partially around 6 p.m. Saturday with some stores still closed. By Sunday morning, all operations had resumed as normal.

Roseville Police have not released any information.