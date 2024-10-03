Open in App
    Receptionist says he was beaten up after denying woman access to Chick-fil-A at Detroit hospital: report

    By Wwj Newsroom,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwDth_0vt2if2300

    DETROIT (WWJ) -- A man was rushed to the ER at Detroit's Harper University Hospital this week, after he says he was attacked over access to a fast food chicken sandwich.

    Terry Swanson told Fox 2 he was stunned by the attack, Tuesday morning, as he was working as a receptionist at the hospital, on John R St. in Midtown.

    Swanson said a young woman walked in who wanted to visit the Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the hospital, but he would not permit her to enter — explaining that only patients and visitors of patients are permitted inside.

    "He denied access beyond the security checkpoints to the woman who let loose with a barrage of homophobic slurs before storming off, only to return with her boyfriend who beat up the 62 year old Swanson taken to the emergency room," WWJ's Kyle Kimball reports.

    Swanson was treated for a broken nose and facial lacerations.

    "There was just blood everywhere. I was just shocked, totally shocked," said Swanson, who told the TV station he needs a CT scan for his back and leg. "And now I have to shield my face. I've got black eyes and a swollen face. I'm humiliated."

    Swanson said there is security footage of the violent incident.

    He is filing a report with the Detroit Police Department, and he hopes the guy who beat him up is found and charged.

    Michael Womack
    3h ago
    well well well
    Jackie Bates
    13h ago
    Charge the assailant with elder abuse also! People have to learn keep their hands off our vulnerable people the seniors and children.
