    Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Her Baby Bump in Dior Coatdress for ‘Zurawski v. Texas’ Premiere at 2024 AFI Fest

    By Hannah Malach,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yhevh_0wKEdJMl00

    Jennifer Lawrence put a high fashion spin on maternity clothes at the premiere of her new documentary “Zurawski v. Texas” during the 2024 AFI Fest on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The actress, alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , serves as an executive producer on the project, which highlights the impact of restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. following the overturning of Roe v. Wade .

    Five Minutes With Jennifer Lawrence

    Lawrence selected a white double-breasted wool and silk coatdress from Dior, which featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a belted waistline. She accessorized with black pumps and a chrome timepiece.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFToK_0wKEdJMl00
    Jennifer Lawrence at the AFI Fest premiere of “Zurawski v Texas” on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles.

    Stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who also dresses A-listers like Adele and Jeremy Allen White, curated Lawrence’s look for the occasion.

    Hairdresser Gregory Russell styled the actress’ blond tresses with full fringe, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used Dior Beauty products to give her coral blush and a glossy nude lip .

    In May, Lawrence embraced monochrome dressing at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York. The Oscar winner honored her “good friend and favorite musician,” Orville Peck, with the Vito Russo Award.

    Dior’s Youthquake Is Headed to Harrods in London

    Lawrence sported a backless halter gown by Alaïa, accessorizing with diamond-encrusted gold jewelry by Jennifer Meyer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iogat_0wKEdJMl00
    Jennifer Lawrence at the AFI Fest premiere of “Zurawski v. Texas” on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles.

    “I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence joked at the event.

    “Conversion therapy doesn’t work,” she added. “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real — even though you think it worked on you.”

    Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, who she married in 2019. She and the art gallerist welcomed their son Cy, named for artist Cy Twombly, in 2022.

    Darren Walker Will Be Honored at Dior-sponsored Brooklyn Artists Ball

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuI3R_0wKEdJMl00
    Jennifer Lawrence at the AFI Fest premiere of “Zurawski v. Texas” on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles.

    Jennifer Lawrence, Sharon Stone and More AFI Fest 2024 Red Carpet Style [PHOTOS]

    View Gallery

