    EXCLUSIVE: Jaipur Living Taps Marina Testino as First Global Sustainability Ambassador

    By Sofia Celeste,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsk37_0wKEdIU200

    MILAN — Jaipur Living, the American arm of India’s Jaipur Rugs — which is famous for its hand-knotted carpets — has appointed Marina Testino as its first global sustainability ambassador.

    Lady Lola Bute, Jazzy De Lisser's Brand Captures the Spirit of Sisterhood

    Testino, niece of famed and controversial photographer Mario Testino, is a creator, connector and strategist in the realm of sustainable fashion. The 30-year-old is currently the director of strategic partnerships at Earth Partner, an arm of Art Partner, a creative agency that focuses on fashion, luxury and technology.

    The appointment is indicative of Jaipur Living’s commitment to reducing production waste, expanding the use of renewable materials, and adopting energy-efficient processes across the supply chain, the firm told WWD.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csfPN_0wKEdIU200
    Jaipur Rugs

    Nand Kishore Chaudhary founded Jaipur Rugs in 1978, working beside nine artisans on two looms.

    Livvy Dunne Champions Authenticity as the New Co-Owner of W, Jake Paul's Personal Care Brand

    During Milan Design Week, Jaipur, Rajasthan-based Jaipur Rugs collaborated with Chanel-owned yarn producer Vimar1991, designer Michele de Lucchi’s AMDL Circle studio, as well as multidisciplinary practice DAAA Haus.

    Jaipur Living’s vice president of brand and content Meredith Garcia lauded Marina Testino’s long commitment to sustainability and the potential to penetrate new generations and demographics.

    “Her influence allows us to amplify our messages and reach new generations of designers, consumers and brands who care about ethical practices and environmental impact. It was a natural fit, as Marina embodies the same values we hold dear — honoring the planet and the people who inhabit it,” Garcia said.

    EXCLUSIVE: Loretta Caponi Teams With New York-based Carlos Mota on Exclusive Capsule

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYFUv_0wKEdIU200
    Jaipur Living

    Marina Testino Jaipur living Sustainable fashion Jaipur rugs Michele de Lucchi Fashion industry

