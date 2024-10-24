Barbour x Baracuta’s Second Collaboration Goes Broader

Barbour and Baracuta and teamed for a second collaboration, and this time the collection has expanded its offering of outerwear, apparel and accessories. The Barbour and Baracuta fall 2023 collection “melds the DNA of both Barbour and Baracuta archive styles” as the designs “deliberately clash the recognizable tartans from both brands,” the brands said in a joint statement.

For the campaign imagery, Danny Lomas, model and podcaster, was featured and shot against “the busy streets of Manchester to highlight its northern charm,” the brands said, noting that the collection pays “homage to the northern British subcultures that adopted Baracuta jackets in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s” while the designs “draw inspiration from their energetic energy and iconic self-expression.”

The collection launched last week online and in select retailers. “Carefully melding together the DNA of both brands was key to this collaboration,” said Ian Bergin, director of menswear at Barbour. “We wanted to pay tribute to the northern roots of Barbour and Baracuta, and the people that have worn our jackets over the years. As a result, we have paid close attention to the detailing — from trims and hardware to fabrications and cut. I know there are small features that aficionados will pick up on straight away.”

Images were taken in Manchester.

Pieces in the collection includes Barbour’s famous Bedale jacket, which was first designed in 1980, reworked with Baracuta’s distinctive dog ear collar. “Similarly, Baracuta’s G9 Harrington jacket is reimagined through Barbour’s signature wax cotton, enhanced with brass metalwork and a two-way ring pull zip, elevating the workwear staple,” Barbour said, adding that the Mod Casual Parka in the collection “pays homage to the 1960s Mod movement, revitalized through the ’90s Brit-pop era, combining military influences with Baracuta’s classic umbrella back yoke.”

