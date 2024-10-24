Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWD

    Barbour x Baracuta’s Second Collaboration Goes Broader

    By Arthur Zaczkiewicz,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0B6g_0wKDl2jM00

    Barbour and Baracuta and teamed for a second collaboration, and this time the collection has expanded its offering of outerwear, apparel and accessories. The Barbour and Baracuta fall 2023 collection “melds the DNA of both Barbour and Baracuta archive styles” as the designs “deliberately clash the recognizable tartans from both brands,” the brands said in a joint statement.

    How Still Kelly Evolved From a Viral Hoodie to a Full Streetwear Collection

    For the campaign imagery, Danny Lomas, model and podcaster, was featured and shot against “the busy streets of Manchester to highlight its northern charm,” the brands said, noting that the collection pays “homage to the northern British subcultures that adopted Baracuta jackets in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s” while the designs “draw inspiration from their energetic energy and iconic self-expression.”

    [To learn more about the collection, CLICK HERE. ]

    WWD Voices Podcast Gives Listeners a Peak Inside the 2024 WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power

    The collection launched last week online and in select retailers. “Carefully melding together the DNA of both brands was key to this collaboration,” said Ian Bergin, director of menswear at Barbour. “We wanted to pay tribute to the northern roots of Barbour and Baracuta, and the people that have worn our jackets over the years. As a result, we have paid close attention to the detailing — from trims and hardware to fabrications and cut. I know there are small features that aficionados will pick up on straight away.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VUQf_0wKDl2jM00
    Images were taken in Manchester.

    Pieces in the collection includes Barbour’s famous Bedale jacket, which was first designed in 1980, reworked with Baracuta’s distinctive dog ear collar. “Similarly, Baracuta’s G9 Harrington jacket is reimagined through Barbour’s signature wax cotton, enhanced with brass metalwork and a two-way ring pull zip, elevating the workwear staple,” Barbour said, adding that the Mod Casual Parka in the collection “pays homage to the 1960s Mod movement, revitalized through the ’90s Brit-pop era, combining military influences with Baracuta’s classic umbrella back yoke.”

    Ines Di Santo's Fall 2025 Collection Expands Beyond Signature Bridal Selection

    Related Search

    Streetwear collectionFn X beauty IncIan BerginInes di SantoDanny LomasBaracuta

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Livvy Dunne Champions Authenticity as the New Co-Owner of W, Jake Paul’s Personal Care Brand
    WWD2 days ago
    For Sustainability to Work in Fashion, Execs Should Think of the Planet as a ‘Client’
    WWD18 hours ago
    Harry Slatkin Takes Dwell212 to Walmart, CVS Health
    WWD1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Ines Di Santo’s Fall 2025 Collection Expands Beyond Signature Bridal Selection
    WWD2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Marchesi 1824 and Assouline Release the Ultimate Coffee Table Book to Match Your Panettone
    WWD2 days ago
    By Rotation Opens Five-story Town House Pop-up to Celebrate Five Years in Business
    WWD2 days ago
    Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chapell Roan Are Cash App’s Top Mentions
    WWD1 day ago
    Badgley Mischka Returns to HSN with New Label
    WWD2 days ago
    Golden Goose Unveils Second Haus in Mexico City
    WWD2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Walmart Offers Counseling After Teenage Store Employee’s Sudden Death
    WWD1 day ago
    Resale Clothing Platform Vinted to Expand Into Electronics, Other Categories
    WWD1 day ago
    Accenture Survey Reveals Cautious Optimism Among Holiday Shoppers Seeking Deals
    WWD2 days ago
    Permira Inks Agreement to Buy Stake in K-Way
    WWD20 hours ago
    Tim Burton Opens a ‘Weird, Beautiful Funhouse’ at London’s Design Museum
    WWD1 day ago
    Pharrell Williams Will Soon Be a Paris Hotelier, Too
    WWD1 day ago
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaipur Living Taps Marina Testino as First Global Sustainability Ambassador
    WWD2 days ago
    Givaudan Unveils Fine Fragrance Creative Hub in Shanghai
    WWD21 hours ago
    Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Her Baby Bump in Dior Coatdress for ‘Zurawski v. Texas’ Premiere at 2024 AFI Fest
    WWD2 days ago
    How Still Kelly Evolved From a Viral Hoodie to a Full Streetwear Collection
    WWD2 days ago
    Zoë Saldaña Embraces Cool Tones in Brandon Maxwell and More Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television Red Carpet Looks
    WWD2 days ago
    Walmart Employee’s Sudden Death Will Require a ‘Lengthy’ Investigation, Body Found in Walk-in Oven
    WWD2 days ago
    Consumer Preferences in Home Furnishings Revealed in Study
    WWD1 day ago
    Jenny La Fata Debuts New Contemporary Brand Lafata for Spring 2025
    WWD2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    EXCLUSIVE: A Magazine Curated By Expands Into Group With Consultancy
    WWD2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy