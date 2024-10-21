H&M Recognizes 20 Years of Guest Designer Collaborations With Limited Rereleases of Pre-loved Pieces

Marking the 20th anniversary of H&M’s guest designer collaboration, the retailer will revisit some of its greatest hits through a special release of pre-loved items.

H&M launched its first designer collection with Karl Lagerfeld , the former longtime creative director of Chanel, in 2004. The collaboration made high-end designers accessible to a wider audience.

“Our aim was to introduce the world of fashion to consumers globally, while showcasing our connection to strong, thoughtful and original design. It connects to the fundamental ethos of H&M,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser for H&M.

The items have been sourced through partnerships with the online pre-loved marketplace Sellpy and global vintage retailers. According to H&M, giving a second life to pre-loved garments is part of H&M’s commitment to moving toward a circular fashion economy through innovative sustainable solutions for its customers.

A campaign from H&M’s pre-loved collection featuring Mugler x H&M.

“Through working with pre-loved pieces, we can bring these collections back to fashion fans, giving them the chance to love these collections all over again, while introducing iconic fashion moments from H&M and the world’s top design talents to a new generation,” said Jörgen Andersson, creative director of H&M.

The exclusive selection contains pieces from such H&M guest designers as Viktor & Rolf, Versace, Marni, Moschino, Stella McCartney, Sonia Rykiel, Roberto Cavalli, Comme des Garçons by Rei Kawakubo, Matthew Williamson, Jimmy Choo, Versace, Maison Martin Margiela, Isabel Marant, Alexander Wang, Balmain, Kenzo, Erdem, Giambattista Valli, Simone Rocha, Toga Archives, Mugler and Rabanne.

One of the looks from the H&M designer collaborations featuring Simone Rocha x H&M.

The pre-loved pieces will launch through a series of drops in seven global H&M stores and online.

The first drop takes place at H&M’s store at the Paris Lafayette on Oct. 24; the second drop is at London Regent Street on Oct. 25; the third is at Milan Duomo on Oct. 26; the fourth at New York SoHo and NoLIta on Oct. 27; the fifth at Barcelona Paseo de Gràcia on Oct. 28; the sixth drop is Stockholm Götgatann and Drottninggatan on Oct. 29; the seventh is Berlin Mitte on Oct. 30, and the eighth drop is online at hm.com on Oct. 31 (excluding North America).

At their SoHo and NoLIta stores, the collection will range from $6.99 to $349.

