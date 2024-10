Neiman Marcus Hosts Second Annual Bejeweled Ball in Beverly Hills

Neiman Marcus hosted the second annual Bejeweled Ball on Wednesday at the Chateau de Laurel in Beverly Hills in order to engage with high jewelry clients.

The department store brought its 10-year old “Bejeweled Book” to life with a curated collection of high jewelry at the event.

“We have really reimagined the way we engage with our customers post-pandemic,” said Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus . “We knew that the stores are going to be important, but how we engage with clients in-store is going to evolve. So, we really pioneered this concept of what we call ‘retail-tainment,’ which is this really immersive, integrated, exclusive and experiential way to engage with our customers.”

Neiman Marcus brought together an array of unique high jewelry pieces and watches that were valued at more than $100 million. The collection included Buccellati gold pieces embedded with diamonds, David Webb’s unique styles designed with emeralds, diamonds and peridot, and select Piaget timepieces, among others. There were other unique pieces from jewelry and watch maisons like Messika, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Cartier and more.

This is Neiman Marcus’ second Bejeweled Ball event. The retailer held the first iteration of the experience last year in Dallas.

“We really focus on really curated assortments and we focus on the world’s finest diamonds and colored stones, pearls and vintage watches,” Todorovich said. “This year we also have a lot of one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, so it’s really curated to reflect the best of what we see on the jewelry market.”

The retailer explained this type of event is important to the business because it creates an intimate and direct way to connect with Neiman Marcus’ high jewelry clientele.

“Where we get to create these access points for clients to experience something that’s really extraordinary creates a lasting impression and deepens the relationship that we have with these clients,” said Nabil Aliffi, chief brand officer of Neiman Marcus. “Last year we had the inaugural ball in Dallas, and we were just reminded by how social our clients are and they’re there to see the wonderful curation, but they’re also there to see each other.”

Neiman Marcus is extending the recent Bejeweled Ball experience with satellite events hosted across its fleet of stores in the U.S.

