Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWD

    Gucci Reveals Date, Location of Its Cruise 2026 Show

    By Luisa Zargani,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbbNL_0wFTP6gp00

    BACK HOME : Gucci ’s creative director Sabato De Sarno is paying tribute to Florence, the city where the brand was founded in 1921, with his decision to present the cruise 2026 collection there on May 15. The event will be titled “ Gucci Firenze.”

    Eveningwear Platform Cult Mia Raises $2 Million in Funding From H&M Group Ventures

    The exact location in the Italian city will be announced at a later date.

    This will be De Sarno’s second cruise collection, following the show held in London last May at Tate Modern with guests including Dua Lipa, Demi Moore, Paul Mescal, and Kate and Lila Moss.

    Florence was the stage for a destination show once before. De Sarno’s predecessor Alessandro Michele paraded Gucci’s cruise 2018 collection at the Palatina Gallery at Palazzo Pitti.

    Guccio Gucci opened his first eponymous leather goods shop on Via della Vigna Nuova in Florence in 1921, and the link with the city has only strengthened over the decades. Florence “embodies Italian craftsmanship and visionary creativity, while reaffirming [De Sarno’s] contemporary vision, deeply rooted in the brand’s heritage and lasting influence,” Gucci stated on Monday.

    Tales of Wonder Collective Captures Storytelling

    Gucci’s corporate offices stand in Casellina, a 30-minute drive from Florence, and the cutting-edge Gucci ArtLab, the leather goods and shoe industrial complex inaugurated in 2018, was erected in nearby Scandicci. The global digital client service hub, Gucci 9, is also located in Tuscany.

    Florence is also home to Gucci’s storied boutique on Via de’ Tornabuoni, which opened in 1967, and the concept space at Palazzo della Mercanzia, formerly called Gucci Garden, and home to artistic and cultural event and to Gucci Osteria by Massimo Bottura — the first of four restaurants, with the others located in Beverly Hills, Tokyo and Seoul.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNbEx_0wFTP6gp00
    Gucci Archive

    The Gucci Archive, located in Palazzo Settimanni on Via delle Caldaie, is also located in Florence. The space was acquired by Gucci in 1953 and has served as a factory, workshop, and showroom, before being turned into the house’s archives in 2021.

    Gucci is the second brand to reveal its plans for the cruise season. Last week, Chanel, although still without a creative director after the exit of Virginie Viard in June, said that its destination show is scheduled for April 29 and will be set in Lake Como, Italy, though further details on the location remain under wraps.

    Chanel Reveals the Location of Its Cruise 2026 Show

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jane Birkin’s Original Birkin Bag Goes On Display in France for the First Time: Meet the Handbag’s Current Owner
    WWD1 day ago
    Merit Beauty’s First Fragrance Delivers Old Money Elegance With a Modern Twist
    WWD22 hours ago
    Brooks Nader Puts an Open-knit Twist on the Sheer Trend in Archival Ralph Lauren at Clarins Double Serum Launch Event in Austin
    WWD1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Selfridges Hosts Immersive Installation for Perfect Moment, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Collab
    WWD19 hours ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Best Dressed at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala
    WWD2 days ago
    Kelly Clarkson Mixes Sheer With Shimmer in Rebecca Vallance Minidress for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Performance
    WWD3 days ago
    Stephen Jones Exhibit at Palais Galliera
    WWD1 day ago
    Filson Opens Milan Flagship, Debuts Birkenstock Collab
    WWD18 hours ago
    Julianne Moore Favors Ruffled Asymmetry in Bottega Veneta Dress for ‘The Room Next Door’ London Film Festival Premiere
    WWD1 day ago
    Orfeo Tagiuri Looked to Delinquency and Death for Latest Exhibition
    WWD1 day ago
    British Label &Daughter Launches Menswear After ‘Unprecedented Level of Demand’
    WWD22 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Miu Miu, Chloé and Bottega Veneta Top Tagwalk’s Spring 2025 Search Trends as Buyers Seek Pastels
    WWD1 day ago
    Liam Gallagher Fronts Berghaus’ ‘Icons’ Campaign
    WWD2 days ago
    Julia Fox Puts Avant-garde Spin on Sportswear in Willy Chavarria x Adidas at ‘The Trainer’ Rome Film Festival Premiere
    WWD1 day ago
    Blake Lively Models Fall’s Green Trend in Lace Michael Kors Dress at the New York City Wine & Food Festival
    WWD2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    ColourPop and Frosty the Snowman Welcome the Holiday Season With Winter-hued Makeup Collection
    WWD19 hours ago
    KidSuper Launches Record Division, First Single Released
    WWD15 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    EXCLUSIVE: L’Oréal Grows Nine-month Sales 6 Percent, CEO Nicolas Hieronimus Talks Strategy
    WWD19 hours ago
    EXCLUSIVE: Luxury Outerwear Brand Moose Knuckles Launches Subbrand Moose Lab
    WWD1 day ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Olaplex’s Former CEO Heads to Performance Beauty Group
    WWD1 day ago
    Noah Kahan Collaborates With L.L. Bean for ‘the Northern Attitude’ Collection
    WWD1 day ago
    EXCLUSIVE: Zara Launches Its Repair and Resell Platform in the U.S.
    WWD2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Cardi B Embraces Monochromatic Layering in Head-to-toe Gray Helsa Look in Los Angeles
    WWD20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy