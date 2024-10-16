Zoe Saldaña Favors Head-to-toe Leather in Tod’s, Talks ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ on ‘CBS Mornings’

Zoe Saldaña stopped by “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday in New York, where she promoted the upcoming second season of her Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness,” which premieres on Oct. 27.

Zoe Saldaña Has Taken Control

Saldaña embraced two of fall’s trending colors: red and brown, wearing a leather Tod’s ensemble from the label’s fall 2024 collection . Her look consisted of a cowl neck top featuring a high neckline, as well as a pleated midi skirt. The actress accessorized with a matching overcoat, completing her look with cherry-colored knee-high boots.

Zoe Saldaña outside of “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 15 in New York.

Saldaña currently works with stylist Petra Flannery, who also counts celebrities like Amy Adams and Reese Witherspoon as clients.

For her “CBS Mornings” appearance, Saldaña changed into another trending hue in a butter yellow sleeveless top, wide-leg trousers and nude pumps.

Speaking to host Gayle King, Saldaña elaborated on playing Joe, a program director in the CIA who leads undercover female operatives known as Lionesses. Her role also includes stunt fighting, which ramps up in the show’s second installment.

“I like surprising myself. I like taking myself to these extremes to see if I can pull them off,” Saldaña said. “I believe it was probably a combination of [the show’s creator] Taylor Sheridan knowing that I have dance in my background and I’ve been able to do my stunts in the past.”

Tod’s fall 2024 presentation , which debuted in London earlier this year, marked the debut of creative director Matteo Tamburini. According to WWD’s Milan bureau chief, Luisa Zargani, “the designer unveiled a lineup that was edited, focused and with a strong point of view that didn’t stray from the brand’s luxury image and artisanal tradition.”

Thanks to labels like Versace, Balmain and Bottega Veneta, red has resurged as a major color trend for fall. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh and Reese Witherspoon have modeled shades of scarlet at high-profile events including the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

Meanwhile, shades of brown are poised for popularity per Pantone’s latest New York Fashion Week color trend report . Colors Bran and Rum Raisin were spotted on multiple runways, as well as on Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently wore a khaki Chloé pantsuit at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

