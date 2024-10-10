Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades, Virgil Abloh Piece, New Galleries to Highlight Second Design Miami.Paris

MILAN — Design Miami.Paris ‘ second edition will kick off with an exhibition of Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades furniture and design collection. A main partner of Design Miami.Paris, Louis Vuitton will pay tribute to its longstanding collaboration with Brazil’s Estúdio Campana during the showcase, joining a roster of new galleries and special works, including one of the final designs of late creative Virgil Abloh.

Overall, a unique curation of design objects, furniture, jewelry and lighting is expected to be shown at the city’s L’Hôtel des Maisons, a palatial 18th-century mansion in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the former home of Karl Lagerfeld and the Pozzo di Borgo family before that. The event will run alongside Art Basel Paris from Oct. 16 to 20 with a preview Oct. 15.

In light of Estúdio Campana’s 40th anniversary, the studio’s visionary spirit will come alive through an unprecedented exhibition at the LV Dream space, a cultural destination and exhibition space that opened in 2022. Estúdio Campana, which has been a design partner of Louis Vuitton since 2012, is behind some of the most iconic designer pieces that have marked the history of the Objets Nomades collection — from the Cocoon seat to the Maracatu suspension element.

On the ground floor, a new Kaleidoscope Cabinet by Campana has been assembled with more than 500 separate elements, which are each covered in Louis Vuitton leather in an artisanal process that involved 200-plus hours of handwork. Similarly the Cocoon, which was originally created by Campana in 2012, comes to life again with six “Couture” iterations with embroideries in gold thread, beaded, needlepoint, jacquard patchwork or fur, and feathers, each named for Brazilian mythical figures.

Humberto Campana

“The Cocoon Couture bridges design and fashion beautifully. The series brings an exquisite and exuberant layer of texture and craftsmanship,” Humberto Campana, who started the firm in 1984 with his late brother Fernando, told WWD. “Each piece uses a different material such as beads, feathers, silk, shells — that are carefully and seamlessly embroidered by hand to the structure, very similar to how haute couture is done.”

Upstairs and in an apartment-style setting, core Objet Nomades pieces from a host of the house’s design partners will be on show for the public.

As for the event itself, Campana said Design Miami.Paris offers a unique experience and occasion to bridge design visionaries with the world of fashion.

“I think it’s taking shape in a way that the event is creating its own identity, very unique to Paris. I like the boldness of bringing contemporary design (furniture, objects, jewelry) to the capital of fashion. I think local visitors will see this shift where the blend of both disciplines can bring a fresh take on what an object means,” Campana added.

Design Miami chief executive officer Jennifer Roberts was enthusiastic about the success of the first edition and the excitement around the second, which will again be staged in an intimate residential setting. “As the doors closed on last year’s inaugural edition, dealers were seeing sales up until the very final hour of the fair, with exhibitors already planning for this year’s edition. We’re thrilled to have contributed to what is quickly becoming a key moment on the art and design calendar each October in Paris, and greatly look forward to welcoming visitors back to L’Hôtel des Maisons for our second edition next week,” she said.

As a result, Design Miami.Paris is welcoming 16 new exhibitors across its gallery exhibitions and Design at Large program, which is a testament to the commitment to its new Paris flagship fair with seven of these names making their first appearance at a Design Miami fair. In addition, galleries are holding back key works special for the show. Among them: Galerie Kreo’s Tower Hills chair, one of the last designs by late designer Virgil Abloh and Galerie Downtown-Laffanour’s full-scale Jean Prouvé demountable house, which will be constructed in the gardens.

“There are very rare and wonderful works set to go on view next week. We’re also pleased to have a nod from the world of fashion, with Rick Owens presenting two editions of his Tomb Chair with Salon 94,” she added.

The Tower Hills Chair by Virgil Abloh.

Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton have embraced the fair and have been keen on becoming an integral part part of the exhibition, expanding on the traditional sponsorship model, Roberts noted.

Other leading luxury brands that have been integrated into the fair experience include automaker Range Rover, its official automobile partner; Ruinart, its official Champagne supplier, and Kartell, its official furniture partner. Exhibiting partners also include the design brands like crystal Maison Saint-Louis and Italy’s Fornasetti, which will put forth an exhibit that celebrates Piero Fornasetti ’s love of glass engraving. The Savannah College of Art and Design is the fair’s official university partner and will showcase work by four esteemed alumni artists from its leading furniture design, industrial design and interior design programs.

Core galleries like New York-L.A. based Friedman Benda will return to Design Miami.Paris with Isreali designer and architect Raphael Navot’s Encompass sofa, a new Samuel Ross creation called Anaesthesia and an early ceiling lamp by Ettore Sottsass.

Anaesthesia by Samuel Ross.

Italian design house Ginori 1735 will also be in Paris to celebrate the fifth edition of the Reborn Project, calling international artists and designers to transform and reinterpret white porcelain tableware and iconic pieces. Reborn is curated by Frédéric Chambre and this year will feature works by Steven Volpe, interior designer of Studio Volpe in San Francisco and who spent several years in Paris.

“Our team is honored that these global brands have chosen Design Miami as a destination to reach audiences in Paris — which we appreciate as a seal of approval for our French edition,” Roberts said.

