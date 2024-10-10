Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Oscar de la Renta, Reunites With ‘Sex and the City’ Guest Stars Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris at New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala

Stars from “Sex and the City” and its reboot, “And Just Like That” reunited at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday in New York. Sarah Jessica Parker, a frequent attendee of the annual soirée, walked the red carpet with Amy Sedaris and Andy Cohen , who both had cameo appearances on the original HBO series .

Parker selected a strapless floral Oscar de la Renta dress from the label’s spring 2025 collection, which featured a flared tulle skirt with ruffles. She accessorized with a matching cape, completing her look with silver open-toe heels and diamond jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Sarah Jessica Parker , Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala on Oct. 9 in New York.

The actress wore her blond tresses in a sleek ponytail, while her makeup consisted of metallic eye shadow, rosy blush and a glossy nude lip.

Sedaris, meanwhile, sparkled in a sequined Simone Rocha frock, while Cohen sported a navy suit and bowtie. They weren’t the only “Sex and the City” guest stars in attendance, as Justin Theroux and his fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom also appeared at the gala.

Cohen, host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” had two cameos on the HBO show: He portrayed a patron at a gay bar in the season four episode “All That Glitters,” as well as a Barney’s shoe salesman in season six’s “Let There Be Light.”

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala on Oct. 9 in New York.

Sedaris had a multiepisode arc on “SATC,” appearing in four episodes between seasons five and six. She played Courtney Masterson, one of Carrie Bradshaw’s publicists.

Similar to Cohen, Theroux had two separate small roles on “SATC.” Each of his characters in seasons one and two, respectively, had brief flings with Carrie Bradshaw.

Two stars from the reboot, “And Just Like That,” attended the NYCB bash as well: Nicole Ari Parker, who plays documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley, and Sarita Choudhury, known for her role as real estate broker Seema Patel.

