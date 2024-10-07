Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality

Open in App
    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lb1JC_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Morilee tulle handkerchief skirt ballgown with detachable sleeves and pearl- and crystal-beaded, 3D floral embroideries; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoe in optic white napa; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPopv_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Soucy organza and French lace tunic and cotton tulle bodysuit with grosgrain ribbon details; Jennifer Behr Lindy headband and Verlee earrings; Christian Louboutin shoes; stylist’s own gloves.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwLYp_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Mark Ingram plissé tulle full A-line skirt; La Chenille Bridal nylon and spandex stretch satin swimsuit; Morilee tulle veil; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; stylist’s own gloves; Melissa Kaye Clara Collar in 18-karat white gold with natural diamonds; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold, lab-grown diamond bracelet; Michael M 18-karat white gold and diamond Montage Cluster Halo tennis bracelet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0OR1_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Ines di Santo gown with French lace drop-waist corset, layered soft tulle full skirt and detachable bolero of billowy tulle sleeves; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoe in optic white napa; Viktor & Rolf Marriage tulle veil with floral appliqués; Chopard 18-karat white gold Temptations Collection earrings; Dena Kemp Platinum baguette diamond necklace; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold, lab-grown diamond fashion ring; For Future Reference Vintage Platinum ring with center diamond.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvrn3_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Honor sheer tulle gown; Jennifer Behr Kyra headband over stylist’s own veil; Christian Louboutin shoes; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet; Anne Klein blanc glass pearl necklace with two-tone metal plating rondelles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUUtT_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Sareh Nouri floral print Italian Mikado Pique strapless ballgown; Jennifer Behr Kyra headband; Adeam Sparkling Double Ring and chained pearl earring; HOWL Margot necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with Australian South Sea Saltwater pearls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2rvN_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Marco & Maria imperial cut chiffon gown embroidered with 3D floral organza straps, pearls and iridescent colored crystals; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; Society James gloves; Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold La Fantaisie diamond eternity band; HOWL 18-karat yellow gold Nacre Ring with Japanese Akoya saltwater pearls; Aurelia Demark 18-karat yellow gold Diamond Dot solitaire ring.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVuhK_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Hera Couture gown with boned bodice in chiffon beaded lace and French Crepe and French Chantilly embroidered skirt; Mark Ingram Chantilly lace-edged silk-tulle chapel length scarf; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoes in optic white napa; Chopard 18-karat rose gold Haute Joaillerie Collection earrings; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfOzB_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Justin Alexander Signature stretch mikado gown; Jennifer Behr Teri Voilette veil; stylist’s own gloves; Chopard 18-karat white gold Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace; Dena Kemp 18-karat white gold round and baguette diamond necklace; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold and diamond necklace; Michael M 18-karat white gold and diamond Montage Cluster Halo tennis bracelet; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold and lab-grown diamond bracelet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFuBy_0vxswpWq00
    Image Credit: Emerald Layne/WWD

    Morilee tulle handkerchief skirt ballgown with detachable sleeves and pearl- and crystal-beaded, 3D floral embroideries; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier.

