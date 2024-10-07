Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
1 days ago
Morilee tulle handkerchief skirt ballgown with detachable sleeves and pearl- and crystal-beaded, 3D floral embroideries; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoe in optic white napa; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Soucy organza and French lace tunic and cotton tulle bodysuit with grosgrain ribbon details; Jennifer Behr Lindy headband and Verlee earrings; Christian Louboutin shoes; stylist’s own gloves.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Mark Ingram plissé tulle full A-line skirt; La Chenille Bridal nylon and spandex stretch satin swimsuit; Morilee tulle veil; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; stylist’s own gloves; Melissa Kaye Clara Collar in 18-karat white gold with natural diamonds; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold, lab-grown diamond bracelet; Michael M 18-karat white gold and diamond Montage Cluster Halo tennis bracelet.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Ines di Santo gown with French lace drop-waist corset, layered soft tulle full skirt and detachable bolero of billowy tulle sleeves; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoe in optic white napa; Viktor & Rolf Marriage tulle veil with floral appliqués; Chopard 18-karat white gold Temptations Collection earrings; Dena Kemp Platinum baguette diamond necklace; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold, lab-grown diamond fashion ring; For Future Reference Vintage Platinum ring with center diamond.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Honor sheer tulle gown; Jennifer Behr Kyra headband over stylist’s own veil; Christian Louboutin shoes; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet; Anne Klein blanc glass pearl necklace with two-tone metal plating rondelles.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Sareh Nouri floral print Italian Mikado Pique strapless ballgown; Jennifer Behr Kyra headband; Adeam Sparkling Double Ring and chained pearl earring; HOWL Margot necklace in 18-karat yellow gold with Australian South Sea Saltwater pearls.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Marco & Maria imperial cut chiffon gown embroidered with 3D floral organza straps, pearls and iridescent colored crystals; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier; Society James gloves; Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold La Fantaisie diamond eternity band; HOWL 18-karat yellow gold Nacre Ring with Japanese Akoya saltwater pearls; Aurelia Demark 18-karat yellow gold Diamond Dot solitaire ring.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Hera Couture gown with boned bodice in chiffon beaded lace and French Crepe and French Chantilly embroidered skirt; Mark Ingram Chantilly lace-edged silk-tulle chapel length scarf; Sandy Liang mary jane pointe shoes in optic white napa; Chopard 18-karat rose gold Haute Joaillerie Collection earrings; Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection pearl wrap necklace with silver clasp; Adeam pearl logo harness and pearl ribbon bracelet.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Justin Alexander Signature stretch mikado gown; Jennifer Behr Teri Voilette veil; stylist’s own gloves; Chopard 18-karat white gold Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace; Dena Kemp 18-karat white gold round and baguette diamond necklace; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold and diamond necklace; Michael M 18-karat white gold and diamond Montage Cluster Halo tennis bracelet; Grown Brilliance 14-karat white gold and lab-grown diamond bracelet.
Bridal Fall 2025 Trends Lean Into Romantic Femininity and Ethereality
Morilee tulle handkerchief skirt ballgown with detachable sleeves and pearl- and crystal-beaded, 3D floral embroideries; fresh floral crown by Edelweiss Floral Atelier.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0