    The Folklore Shop to Host Three Consumer Pop-ups

    By Lisa Lockwood,

    2 days ago
    The Folklore Shop, the e-commerce destination for diverse, sustainable and innovative global brands, will launch three global consumer retail pop-ups to bring the curated shopping experience from online to life.

    EXCLUSIVE: Birkenstock Launches Foot Care Collection in Celebration of 250th Anniversary

    The Folklore Shop was founded and operated by The Folklore Group, which also operates The Folklore, a global membership community for independent brands to connect and sell. All the brands participating in the pop-ups are part of The Folklore’s membership community.

    The Folklore Shop is teaming up with Pop Up Home and Unrepd to host “The Folklore Shop Residency” from Oct. 17 to 30 at 642 North Western Avenue in Los Angeles. The multilevel design space will host more than 30 brands across women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home, kids, baby and wellness products. It will showcase brands from South Africa, France, Nigeria, Colombia, the U.S., the U.K. and Cameroon.

    Following Los Angeles, it will open a New York location in SoHo from Nov. 7 to Dec. 1, and will then head overseas to Accra from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

    Pillows from K-Apostrophe.

    “It’s an incredible exciting time for The Folklore,” said Amira Rasoo l, founder and chief executive officer. “With our Shop pop-ups, we’re bringing our online marketplace of global brands to life through immersive in-person shopping experiences of diverse and sustainable designs. By curating an impactful selection of fashion, beauty and home brands, we’re giving consumers in Los Angeles, New York and Accra the unique opportunity to meet, interact with and shop from brands around the world, from Cameroon to Colombia.

    BaubleBar Opens Jewelry Shop-in-shop at FAO Schwarz

    “In addition to our dynamic shopping spaces, we’ll enrich each pop-up with elements of art, music and culture, creating unforgettable community moments in each city we visit,” Rasool said.

    Footwear from Arch.

    The Folklore will be hosting events such as a screening on Oct. 26 of the short film, “To End All Spells” in L.A.

    The L.A. shop will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Brands featured are 1964, Aaliyah Makoni Handmade, Afrique Kod, Aminda, April & Alex, Arch NYC, Balacia, Chee Lee Designs, Ehof, Eloli Design, Imprint South Africa, Izayla, Jacob & John, JoPhillipe Fragrances, K-Apostrophe, Macondia, Marargent, Mimine AG/Kokoky, Mixed Up Clothing, Shaeri, Shea Tribe, Tribal Eyes Eyewear, Twelve Am Co., Unparalleled Beauty Cosmetics, Wisdom, Yinka MG and Zena Ziora.

    Artisan Finds at Designers & Agents Score With Exhibitors and Retailers

