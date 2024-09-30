Open in App
    Hayley Williams Revives ‘Innerwear as Outerwear’ Trends in Lingerie Look at Stella McCartney’s Front Row for Paris Fashion Week

    By Marissa Muller,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwXf2_0vpID9jw00

    Hayley Williams gave the lingerie trend a fall makeover when she attended Stella McCartney’s spring 2025 show in Paris on Monday. The Paramore singer and songwriter put her twist on innerwear-as-outerwear , which underwent a resurgence on the runway for fall and spring 2023 , specifically those belonging to Miuccia Prada, Cynthia Rowley, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace.

    Lady Gaga Embraces Dark Glamour in Caped Celine Dress, Channels 'Joker' Hues With Tiffany Necklace at 'Folie à Deux' Los Angeles Premiere

    In her take on it, Williams paired floral-embellished briefs and a bra with a barn jacket and Stella McCartney ’s Elsa knee-high, pointed-toe boots in vegan leather . She accessorized her look with nude fishnet tights, Stella McCartney’s Ryder shoulder bag and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21W74A_0vpID9jw00
    Hayley Williams at Stella McCartney spring 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

    In June, Williams wore another pair of Stella McCartney briefs with nude fishnet tights when Paramore opened for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour at Wembley Stadium. She wore crystal-embellished briefs with Stella McCartney’s Skyla heeled sock boots and a reproduction of the iconic one-shoulder top the designer wore to the “Rock Style”-themed 1999 Met Gala alongside Liv Tyler, referencing their “rock royalty” fathers: the Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwTDa_0vpID9jw00
    Hayley Williams at Stella McCartney spring 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

    The Met Gala Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney’s DIY-looking tank tops in 1999 were certainly a deviation from the rest of the couture on the red carpet. The theme was “Rock Style,” so their tops also read “rock royalty” in honor of their famous fathers, Aerosmith front-runner Steven Tyler and Beatles bassist Paul McCartney.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oM7Cq_0vpID9jw00
    Hayley Williams at Stella McCartney spring 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

    That wasn’t the only Stella McCartney look Williams wore at Paramore’s Wembley Stadium show. She also suited up in the designer’s purple triangle-bra halterneck dress from the fall 2022 collection to join Taylor Swift on stage for a surprise duet of their 2023 collaboration “Castles Crumbling.”

    Here's Why the Coach Times Square Tabby Bag Serves City-Girl Chic Anywhere You Carry It

    Williams, who took in Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2025 show in Paris this weekend, reflected on her fashion influences last September, telling WWD , “We always will look to Debbie [Harry], because she also wore really feminine silhouettes, but had a cool toughness to her. And I think that where we’re at culturally and politically, I wanted to reflect a time that for all I’ve ever read about it, for all I know of, was similar. There was a lot of fighting for rights that should be very basic human rights. And I think I just thought between all those things, it felt like the right persona or character for the album, to be really angry while wearing mary janes and a tiny, tiny miniskirt.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMpIq_0vpID9jw00

    Stella McCartney Ryder Shoulder Bag

    preorder Now at stella mccartney $1,650

    Celebrities Front Row at Stella McCartney Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear Show

