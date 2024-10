Inside Victoria Beckham’s Château Show With Eva Longoria, Sofia Vegara and Helena Christensen

ALL WRAPPED UP: Victoria Beckham took guests to Château de Bagatelle just outside of Paris. The enchanted forest setting was completed by flickering candlelight and created a dramatic backdrop for her show, though the rainy autumn night proved chilly. But Beckham already had it covered, providing cozy branded blankets on each seat.

Beckham’s longtime bestie Eva Longoria arrived for the front row, having just walked in the L’Oréal fashion show Monday night. The actress branded the experience “terrifying.”

“I’m not a model. My legs are so short it takes me twice as long to get across the runway, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Longoria reflected on “The Land of Women,” her AppleTV+ show that aired over the summer, categorizing that experience as “also terrifying.”

“I was so proud. [It was] my first time acting in Spanish. My brain hurt every day, memorizing in Spanish, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my head’s gonna explode,'” she joked.

Longoria pulled her coat higher against the cold commenting on how cozy everyone looked in their chic wraps before realizing that she was sitting on her very own blanket. “Aside from being a great friend, I know I would love anything she designed,” Longoria added.

Helena Christensen asked another guest to take photos of her and seatmate Mario Sorrenti and handed over her phone.

“That was for myself, because I’m so lucky to be sitting next to Mario,” she said, not sure yet if she would share it to social or let it remain a private as a keepsake of the night.

The supermodel was clad in a light blue minidress that felt more appropriate for spring, but she felt daring. “I love pastel colors and this is pastel blue like blue sky, and then I have this little bag,” she said.

What’s inside? “It’s everything I need for the next four hours.”

The model had a full schedule of evening events lined up, with time on the agenda for the after party in the Chateau before heading off to have dinner with Gabriela Hearst, who will show her collection on Sunday.

Sofia Vergara was making her first Victoria Beckham show, although the two have a lot of mutual friends. They met over the fittings of her very formfitting suit. She revealed that it was so snug the back was partially open, but it gave a great shape.

It was her first time back at the Paris shows after a few seasons away. “I haven’t been in a while. Paris is one of my favorite places; it’s super special,” she said.

The Beckham brood arrived with Victoria’s son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz making the scene first, twinning in coordinating tuxedo looks, before husband David joined with kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

After the show, guests decamped from the front row to the chateau’s gilded rooms and back garden. Despite the traditional French ambience, no Champagne was served. Instead, guests were offered tequila cocktails with a hint of flavor that was difficult to place.

The secret? “It’s been scented like the perfume,” one waiter divulged. The décor should have been the giveaway — guests were circling giant bottles of 21:50 Rêverie, Beckham’s new fragrance that will hit stores Oct. 3. An exercise in leaving no stone — or cover, or cocktail — unturned, courtesy of Brand Beckham.

