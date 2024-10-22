Open in App
    • WVNS

    Honor veterans with the annual Veterans Parade in Beckley

    By Jessica Phillips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKaZo_0wHa1StC00

    BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community members can honor veterans at the annual Veterans Parade in Beckley in November 2024.

    According to a press release, the annual Veterans Parade in Beckley will be held by the American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024.

    Honor the community veterans with Princeton’s Veterans Day Parade

    Entry forms and details about the Veterans parade can be found on the Beckley events website , or mailing or emailing the forms by calling 304-256-1776. Anyone interested in participating can submit entry forms before November 7, 2024.

    The line-up for floats and vehicles the annual Veterans Parade will be at Park Middle School between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for bands, military vehicles, and walking units at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

    There will also be a Memory Walk and Honor Walk section to honor veterans, and those who wish to participate can bring a sign, photo, or memento of a loved one and walk in the parade. Anyone participating in the Memory Walk and Honor Walk section will be able to line-up at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway with other walking units.

    Veterans Voices: Local museum honors veterans in Mercer County

    The Grand Marshal for the 2024 Veterans Parade in Beckley will be Frank Henderson, and the 2024 parade theme “Duty – Honor – Country” was chosen by American Legion Post 32.

    Signs labeling the group are advised to be put on all four sides of the float, and the first, second, and third place best overall entries, as well as the top high school and middle school bands will receive both trophy and cash awards.

    The awards will be given out at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza after the parade.

    Other events on Veterans Day include:

    • Veterans groups can set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza or at Word Park from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Confirm by calling 304-256-1776.
    • Several school marching bands will perform music from their regular pregame or halftime shows after the parade between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
    • Veterans are welcome to enjoy a free box lunch at the WVU Tech Administration, Extension and Culinary Building on Neville Street after the parade, however there will be a limited supply.
    • The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is planning an Open House at their new facility on Eisenhower Drive.
    Veterans Voices: Local commissioner attributes Marines for life success

    The press release stated that people are advised not to throw candy or other objects from cars or floats, and to not let kids drop candy beside the vehicles due to the risk of children getting hurt by going into the road to try and get candy.

    Those who wish to give out candy can have a person give out candy while walking beside the entry, and people watching the parade are advised to keep kids on the sidewalks and out of the roads.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

