Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WVNS

    Bids for the next section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County accepted by the West Virginia Division of Highways

    By Jessica Phillips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6q5L_0w9Cm0xQ00

    MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Bids were accepted for a part of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

    According to a press release, bids were accepted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) for the part of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County.

    Months long road closure planned in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    The 2.5-mile section of four-lane highway will run from Littlesburg to the Mercer County Airport, and construction is expected to start in spring 2025.

    The Governor had three big priorities when he took office, King Coal, the Coalfields Expressway, and Corridor H, and we’ve made significant progress on all three. We’ve also made significant progress in getting through all the bureaucratic hurdles and there’s still more to be done as far as streamlining those processes.

    We’re moving forward on one more section of a road that has languished for decades and decades. It’s finally happening, thanks to the Governor’s big, bold vision.

    We’re ready to build this road. The people in southern West Virginia deserve this road, which will open up the area for business and make travel safer.

    Jimmy Wriston, P.E. | Transportation Secretary

    The WVDOH held a bid letting on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and there were seven construction firms that offered bids for the King Coal Highway project.

    Gov. Justice celebrates success of Roads to Prosperity

    The King Coal Highway, made to help economic development in southern West Virginia, is a four-lane highway which will span around 95 miles through McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wyoming, and Wayne counties from US 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in the Bluefield area of Mercer County.

    The press release stated that construction of the highway started in the 1990s, however it was delayed due to lack of funds until Governor Justice restarted the project in 2018.

    Parts of the King Coal Highway are accessible to traffic, such as a two-mile section from Airport Road to Interstate 77, a four-mile section connecting U.S. 119 to Belo north of Williamson, and around ten miles between Red Jacket and Mountain View. In addition, around a three-mile section Airport Road to John Nash Boulevard near Bluefield, West Virginia opened in December 2023.

    GHSP: WV seat belt usage rate holds relatively steady according to survey

    A contract for almost $92 million was given to Triton Construction Inc. in July 2023 to add on around 1.5 miles to the existing highway from Mountain View to connect to the town of Gilbert by Gilbert Creek.

    In addition to the accepted bids for a section of the King Coal Highway, around a $107 million project is being planned to extend the King Coal Highway to Littlesburg from Montcalm.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WVNS3 days ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    WVNS2 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WVNS1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    West Virginia Paranormal Trail adds 4 more stops
    WVNS1 day ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    WVNS23 hours ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WVNS7 hours ago
    Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputy carries on a family tradition in law enforcement
    WVNS1 day ago
    ‘Unbelievable’: 11 family members killed by Helene flooding in North Carolina
    WVNS3 days ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    WVNS1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    3 dead, several injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WVNS1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    BEX paints the town with a flock of “Beckley Birds”
    WVNS2 days ago
    McDowell County man sentenced for federal drug crime
    WVNS2 days ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WVNS5 hours ago
    FEMA goes ‘door to door’ in Bluefield
    WVNS1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    WVNS1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    WVNS4 hours ago
    Small town still healing after losing 20 young men on D-Day
    WVNS1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Bluefield University unveils new president, Dr. Steven Peterson
    WVNS1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy