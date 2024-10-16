Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WVNS

    Janice Cooley selected as a 2024 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellow

    By Brandi Blake,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5mYo_0w9ClqMo00

    LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) announced Board Member Janice Cooley’s selection as an awardee for the 2024 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellowship on October 14, 2024.

    According to a press release, The National Association of Black Storytellers, Inc. (NABS) chose six artists as 2024 Black Appalachian Storyteller Fellows, which were from areas within the Appalachia Regional Commission of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those selected will receive $5,000 to continue their efforts as Black Appalachian storytellers and further the Black Appalachian storytelling tradition.

    Local historian discusses history of indigenous peoples in southern West Virginia

    The winners will receive funds for travel and accommodations at the 42nd and 43rd Annual National “In the Tradition…” Black Storytelling Festival and Conference, the press release states. They are also invited at an opening “Akwaaba Gathering,” and recognized at the BASF Awards during the 2024 Festival and Conference in Buffalo, New York, from October 23, 2024 to October 25, 2024.

    The selected fellows will give presentations during the 2025 Festival and Conference in Atlanta. They will also receive a year-long membership as part of their award.

    The NABS Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship is driven by partnerships and funding through initiatives such as Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and South arts as part of the In These Mountains, Central Appalachian Folk Arts and Culture, the press release highlighted.

    The NABS organization describes Cooley as follows:

    Janice Lynn Cooley, a native of Lewisburg, WV, is the past President and current board member of the Greenbrier Historical Society. Janice has curated a series of Black Appalachian exhibits. Invisible Roots and Legends was presented to the public through “stories” that provided an opportunity to not only observe but also to be “drawn-in” to clearly understand the lives and lifestyles of individuals and how they contributed and impacted the growth and development of the (Greenbrier County) community through different perspectives. Echoes of Slavery; A photographic View of African American History and Stories in the Greenbrier Valley presented how remnants of slavery still exist in society today – witnessed through our penal system, voter suppression, and education practices.

    Ms. Cooley received the Human and Civil Rights Award from West Virginia Governor, Earl Ray Tomblin and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission in 2017 and has been featured in numerous media publications. She is also an active board member of the Greenbrier Community School, NAACP and an active member of her church Mt. Tabor Baptist.

    NABS awardee biography
    Woody Williams to be remembered with statue at US Capitol

    We are incredibly proud to call Janice a member of our Board and to work with her as she presents a unique perspective on the contributions of African Americans to our community under the most difficult of circumstances. Her pioneering work on these exhibits has received well-deserved recognition.

    Al Emch | President, Greenbrier Historical Society

    The latest project from Cooley, Hidden History in Western Greenbrier County, is a work in collaboration with AmeriCorps member Vicky Neal and students from Greenbrier West High School. Together, they are collecting oral histories and artifacts featuring family stories of coal mining, timbering, and railroading industries for an upcoming exhibit.

    For more information regarding the Greenbrier Historical Society, visit their website .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WVNS1 day ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    WVNS2 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WVNS3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    West Virginia Paranormal Trail adds 4 more stops
    WVNS1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputy carries on a family tradition in law enforcement
    WVNS1 day ago
    McDowell County man sentenced for federal drug crime
    WVNS2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    WVNS23 hours ago
    3 dead, several injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WVNS1 day ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WVNS5 hours ago
    UPDATE: Flagger dies after being hit by driver in Lincoln County work zone
    WVNS2 hours ago
    Echoes of the Past: Students Will Have A Full Schedule
    The West Virginia Daily News1 day ago
    FEMA goes ‘door to door’ in Bluefield
    WVNS1 day ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WVNS6 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Small town still healing after losing 20 young men on D-Day
    WVNS1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Below freezing temperatures and snow showers tonight!
    WVNS3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot while walking dog in Las Vegas
    WVNS2 days ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    WVNS3 hours ago
    BEX paints the town with a flock of “Beckley Birds”
    WVNS2 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WVNS2 days ago
    Instagram rolls out new features to prevent sextortion scams targeting teens
    WVNS1 day ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    WVNS1 day ago
    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego
    WVNS7 hours ago
    Natalie Cochran jury selection and trial continued again
    WVNS1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy