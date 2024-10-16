Janice Cooley selected as a 2024 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellow

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) announced Board Member Janice Cooley’s selection as an awardee for the 2024 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellowship on October 14, 2024.

According to a press release, The National Association of Black Storytellers, Inc. (NABS) chose six artists as 2024 Black Appalachian Storyteller Fellows, which were from areas within the Appalachia Regional Commission of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those selected will receive $5,000 to continue their efforts as Black Appalachian storytellers and further the Black Appalachian storytelling tradition.

The winners will receive funds for travel and accommodations at the 42nd and 43rd Annual National “In the Tradition…” Black Storytelling Festival and Conference, the press release states. They are also invited at an opening “Akwaaba Gathering,” and recognized at the BASF Awards during the 2024 Festival and Conference in Buffalo, New York, from October 23, 2024 to October 25, 2024.

The selected fellows will give presentations during the 2025 Festival and Conference in Atlanta. They will also receive a year-long membership as part of their award.

The NABS Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship is driven by partnerships and funding through initiatives such as Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and South arts as part of the In These Mountains, Central Appalachian Folk Arts and Culture, the press release highlighted.

The NABS organization describes Cooley as follows:

Janice Lynn Cooley, a native of Lewisburg, WV, is the past President and current board member of the Greenbrier Historical Society. Janice has curated a series of Black Appalachian exhibits. Invisible Roots and Legends was presented to the public through “stories” that provided an opportunity to not only observe but also to be “drawn-in” to clearly understand the lives and lifestyles of individuals and how they contributed and impacted the growth and development of the (Greenbrier County) community through different perspectives. Echoes of Slavery; A photographic View of African American History and Stories in the Greenbrier Valley presented how remnants of slavery still exist in society today – witnessed through our penal system, voter suppression, and education practices. Ms. Cooley received the Human and Civil Rights Award from West Virginia Governor, Earl Ray Tomblin and the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission in 2017 and has been featured in numerous media publications. She is also an active board member of the Greenbrier Community School, NAACP and an active member of her church Mt. Tabor Baptist. NABS awardee biography

We are incredibly proud to call Janice a member of our Board and to work with her as she presents a unique perspective on the contributions of African Americans to our community under the most difficult of circumstances. Her pioneering work on these exhibits has received well-deserved recognition. Al Emch | President, Greenbrier Historical Society

The latest project from Cooley, Hidden History in Western Greenbrier County, is a work in collaboration with AmeriCorps member Vicky Neal and students from Greenbrier West High School. Together, they are collecting oral histories and artifacts featuring family stories of coal mining, timbering, and railroading industries for an upcoming exhibit.

For more information regarding the Greenbrier Historical Society, visit their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.