Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WVNS

    Pipestem hosts International Association of Arson Investigators conference

    By Valentea Lopez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvB7o_0vxzrXwM00

    PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters and other law enforcement officers representing more than 70 departments from 4 different states gathered at Pipestem the week of Monday, October 7th, 2024 for the annual International Association of Arson Investigators conference.

    Arson is one of the most difficult crimes to investigate because most of the evidence is already burned by the time first responders get to the scene.

    Scott Rodes from the State Fire Marshal’s office said the training they are receiving this week is crucial for arson investigators.

    “This training allows us to have a better understanding of how a fire works inside of structures, inside of vehicles, but also help us to identify patterns that are located inside those structures or vehicles that allow us to determine, again, the origin and cause of fires,” said Rodes.

    Man hurt by explosive in Greenbrier County

    “Well, education is king here. They want to be able to the fires to occur, look at those fires and try to determine what happened so that at least prevent those fires from happening in the future,” added Capt. Ernie Parsons with the Beckley Fire Department.

    The sessions were very informative, however, the highlight of the day was getting to see K-9 Pluto in action. Pluto is a 3 year old English Labrador Retriever who is trained to detect ignitable liquids by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

    Pluto’s handler Michele Gregory, with the Allegheny County, PA Fire Department told 59News he is a huge asset to the department, particularly in arson investigations.

    “We walk into a fire scene and we can’t necessarily tell if an ignitable liquid was used, or if we smell it, where it’s located and they can pinpoint that in a matter of seconds where as it might take us hours to do the same,” said Gregory.

    Pluto is one of only 69 ATF trained ignitable liquid detection K-9s in the entire United States.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announces new Deputy Sheriff
    WVNS7 days ago
    More than 60 arrests made in southern West Virginia as a part of Operation Mattock
    WVNS6 days ago
    Dumpsters to be available in parts of Mercer County for perishable food disposal
    WVNS6 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    WVNS7 days ago
    Man hurt by explosive in Greenbrier County
    WVNS2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    DoHS: SNAP replacement application deadline has been extended for those affected by Helene
    WVNS4 days ago
    Arizona man sentenced to life for child exploitation crimes
    WVNS2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    WVNS7 days ago
    Governor Justice activates West Virginia National Guard to aid South Carolina
    WVNS5 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Post offices to be closed in West Virginia on October 14, 2024 for Columbus Day
    WVNS1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Pillow Drive held in Mercer County for emergency responders in western North Carolina and Tennessee
    WVNS6 days ago
    West Virginians help victims of Helene
    WVNS7 days ago
    Greenbrier Ford Beckley holds re-opening celebration & ribbon cutting
    WVNS5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Conn-Weld Industries to collect donations for hurricane victims
    WVNS19 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Outdoor burn ban lifted in Fayette County
    WVNS5 days ago
    A look back: Two tornadoes strike southern West Virginia 10 years ago
    WVNS1 day ago
    Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Midland Trail QB Thad Brown
    WVNS6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Dreama Denver publishes new book ‘Island to Icon’ in memory of Bob Denver
    WVNS4 days ago
    GHSP: WV seat belt usage rate holds relatively steady according to survey
    WVNS1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy