Dry and cool pattern this week, even cooler next week!

Tonight features mostly clear and much colder temperatures. Low temperatures this morning were in the low 50s and we’ll drop about ten degrees from there down into the low 40s. Heavy jacket mornings will be the theme for this week as a much more fall-like air mass hangs around the region for the next few days. The high country spots in particular will be at risk for frost for much of this week.

Tuesday is a chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s as folks are headed out the door in the morning, but we’ll see a decent warm-up similar to what we saw on Tuesday with high temperatures jumping into the mid 60s. A northwest breeze will continue the cool fall-like feel thanks to a strong high pressure system stationed over Iowa Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine will make for a comfy afternoon that’s just warm enough in the sun to where you shouldn’t need the jacket with only a light breeze at play.

Wednesday is another day with plenty of sunshine expected as that broad area of high pressure begins to shift east closer to the region. That will allow temperatures to jump up into the upper 60s with a few western spots reaching 70 degrees after morning temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll also be watching Hurricane Milton, which will likely make landfall some time Wednesday as a major hurricane in Florida. Milton is not expected to impact weather in our region.

Thursday brings in slightly cooler air once again as a weak cold front from the Great Lakes crosses. We are not expecting any chances for rain from this front, but the front will bring in a little punch of cooler air into the region. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s but the chill will particularly be felt Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures in the valleys drop into the mid to upper 30s – even in these spots we will be flirting with light frost – frost advisories are a good bet for some of us, especially in the higher terrain where some spots could drop below freezing.

Friday sees an area of high pressure move in from the north down into the area. We’ll begin to see our temperatures rebound after a frosty start in the 30s during the morning hours. Temperatures will climb thirty degrees into the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine expected.

Saturday continues our slow warming trend, with temperatures expected to be cold in the morning near 40 degrees. However, high pressure will shift down to our south and that will bring a southerly breeze back into the area. As a result, we will see high temperatures jump up to around into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Sunday keeps the sunny trend going with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. A weak cold front will approach late in the day, which could provide a couple of showers around dusk. At this point, the focus of this system will be farther to the north – as a result, most of the day is dry. That front will drag in cooler air for next week once again.

Monday features plenty of sunshine once again, but with a broad area of high pressure over the Great Lakes heading south, we’ll see a northwest breeze that will struggle to get us into the mid 50s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, we have our first real taste of fall on the way, with high temperatures expected only to be in the 50s on Tuesday and overnight lows potentially dropping down to around freezing. We’ll see temperatures quickly rebound Wednesday into Thursday, with highs near 60 by Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 60s by Thursday.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Beautiful! Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Gorgeous stretch of days. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated shower late. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. MUCH cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Frosty morning!

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.