    Does your child need a Halloween costume? RCPRA’s Costume Vault unlocked

    By Brandi Blake,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnAoK_0vt2iSVU00

    BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority (RCPRA) released a statement announcing the dates for the 2024 Costume Vault.

    Halloween is an exciting holiday for children, but not every child has the opportunity to embrace a character, dress in costume, and play with their friends. To widen access to Halloween costumes, whether they prefer to be a superhero, princess, movie or book character, the RCPRA will have stations around the county.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Psqn3_0vt2iSVU00

    Any child can come and pick a free costume at the locations listed below. Costumes from the Costume Vault are new or gently used, and the selection is varied.

    Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary hosting their first-ever Bingo Night

    Weekly locations, as well as date and times, are listed below:

    • Raleigh County 4-H Camp: October 6, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., October 7 and 8, 2024 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Lake Stephens Pavilion: October 14 and 15, 2024 from 12p.m. to 7p.m.
    • Dry Hill Prosperity Park: October 19, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 21 and 22, 2024 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Donations can be accepted at these locations during event hours, as well as at any RCPRA offices year-round. For more information regarding the 2024 Costume Vault, visit their website here, call 304-934-5323, or contact them by email here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

