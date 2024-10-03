Does your child need a Halloween costume? RCPRA’s Costume Vault unlocked

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority (RCPRA) released a statement announcing the dates for the 2024 Costume Vault.

Halloween is an exciting holiday for children, but not every child has the opportunity to embrace a character, dress in costume, and play with their friends. To widen access to Halloween costumes, whether they prefer to be a superhero, princess, movie or book character, the RCPRA will have stations around the county.

Any child can come and pick a free costume at the locations listed below. Costumes from the Costume Vault are new or gently used, and the selection is varied.

Weekly locations, as well as date and times, are listed below:

Raleigh County 4-H Camp: October 6, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., October 7 and 8, 2024 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake Stephens Pavilion: October 14 and 15, 2024 from 12p.m. to 7p.m.

Dry Hill Prosperity Park: October 19, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 21 and 22, 2024 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations can be accepted at these locations during event hours, as well as at any RCPRA offices year-round. For more information regarding the 2024 Costume Vault, visit their website here, call 304-934-5323, or contact them by email here .

