A meal can make a big difference, especially when getting out of the house isn't easy. That's something Bainbridge neighbor Gregory Jones has experienced through meals he receives from Priestly Praise Ministries.

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Bainbridge church plans to double its holiday outreach, adding a clothing giveaway to free Thanksgiving meals

Jones has been receiving meals from Priestly Praise Ministries holiday outreach for about five years. Both of his legs were amputated following health complications.

"I had high blood pressure, and so it led to a lot of different kind of illnesses in my body, so that's where everything, kidneys started to fail, you know, so I had diabetes, you know, all of that played into it," Jones said.

The health challenges have made getting around and taking care of some daily needs more difficult. Having a meal delivered around the holidays has been helpful.

"Like last year, I had just come from dialysis, so I had got up like five o'clock. I was at dialysis about five, so I got here, and then they brought me a plate later on, and it was right on time," Jones said.

That meal was part of the ministry's Thanksgiving outreach — one way the church has worked to help people like Jones, not just with food, but with other everyday needs.

This year, the ministry plans to add clothing to that outreach. It will be the first year the church pairs its free meal with a clothing giveaway, and organizers hope to feed and clothe 400 neighbors — double the amount they have done in years before.

Associate Pastor Jeremy Rutland said this outreach isn't just about giving neighbors a hot plate and something to wear, but giving neighbors a chance to experience true fellowship.

"It's not just to hear the message on Sunday morning, but feel it in the food, to see it through the clothing, to walk away and know that I've been touched by Jesus," Rutland said.

For Jones, having that support is what the ministry is all about.

"That's the way God wanted us to be towards each other. And it warms a person's heart, you know, when somebody does something, or they're even thinking about it, and that just shows them that, you know, somebody cares," Jones said.

The goal is to make that kind of support available beyond one time of year. The church hopes to offer clothing giveaways seasonally as needs come up in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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