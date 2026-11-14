A tentative deal could end months of feuding between the City of Tallahassee and Leon County, but it's producing mixed reactions — with some neighbors favoring its stability and others wanting the process to slow down.

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Tentative city-county fire service deal could end months of feuding, but it draws mixed reaction in Tallahassee

Mayor-elect Jeremy Matlow and County Chair Christian Caban's proposed 20-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and county — shifting fee collection, requiring audits and budget reports, and transferring the ownership of six fire stations to the county.

J.P. Colin, president of the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, says the group hasn't taken a full stance on the proposal, saying the proposal is still “in its infancy.”

But they do support a provision that would allow a 42-hour work week.

"Right now, for Tallahassee, we work a 53-hour work week, so reducing it down to a 42 gives you more of a manageable work-life balance,” Colin said. “It's something that now with the backing of the city and the county, it's very encouraging that they're looking at our health and well-being as far as long-term.”

Researcher Max Epstein — who has kept up with the fire service debate since last year — has openly opposed the county creating its own service due to taxpayer costs.

But he believes this plan is a good start, though he worries about how the deal came together — in a private meeting.

"This is the beginnings of something that could be great, but I think about all the other things that have gone through – Welaunee changes, other things that have appeared on agendas suddenly," Epstein said.

There's no violation under Sunshine Law and long-standing attorney general opinions, since the pair sit on two different boards and the proposal must go before both commissions for a vote.

But Epstein wants the process to slow down. He pointed to the county's special meeting scheduled for Monday, followed the next day by the commission's regular meeting, where commissioners could decide whether to ratify its approval a dual-track path in October — renegotiating with the city while preparing to launch a county-run fire service.

"What's the rush here?” Epstein said. “At this point, I think it's time for folks to step back, start planning meetings and to actually have costs and everything planned up front.”

Colin says the union will be in attendance at the meetings planned to discuss the MOU and as the finer details of it are worked out.

"Our goal is to always have good relationships with city leadership and our command staff, with the fire chief and his staff. We always love to have a seat at a table to where we can have our conversation with them on a more personal level and how it affects us and our membership," Colin said.

The county’s special meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse while the city commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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